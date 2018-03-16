Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals in the US: find the best price today

Today is the day for Samsung Galaxy S9 deals, as the new smartphone is officially on sale in both the 5.8-inch screen and 6.2-inch screen Plus-sized varieties.

Here's the good news, our favorite phone duo of 2018 (so far) costs $719.99 in the US, according to Samsung, and that's for the unlocked version we find superior. You can also pay in installments: $30 per month for 24 months.

Plus, deals from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint have rolled in and they're lining up to offer trade-in credit – your old (but not too old) phone for an S9 discount.

Here's the Galaxy S9 price deals and the deals we've found in time for today's launch in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon $33.33 per month for 24 months

$799.99 for the Galaxy S9 upfront

Up to $350 trade-in credit for the S8 or other new phone



Here's the best Verizon Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

Here's the best Verizon Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal Verizon is America's No. 1 carrier and it's charging $33.33 per month (for 24 months) for the device – that's on top of your Verizon Wireless plan. It's $3.33 more than what Samsung charges, but Verizon is sweetening its S9 deals in a number of different ways.

Promo #1: Up to $350 off the S9 via trade-in promotion $350 credit – Apple: iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus; Samsung: GS8, GS8+, Note8

$300 credit – Apple: iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus; Google: Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL; LG: G6, V30; Motorola: Z2 Force, Z Force; Samsung: GS7, GS7 Edge, GS7 Active

$200 credit – Apple: iPhone 6, 6 Plus; HTC: 10; LG: G5, V20; Motorola: Z Droid, Z2 Play; Samsung: GS6, GS6 edge, GS6 edge+, GS6 Active, Note 5

$100 credit – Apple: iPhone SE; HTC: M9, M9+; LG: G4, V10; Motorola: Z Play, Turbo 2; Samsung: GS5, Note 4, Note Edge

Promo #2: Buy-one-get-one for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

Verizon is making it extra easy to get two of the new Galaxy S9 smartphones for the price of one. Purchasing one on a device installment plan and activating a new line of service will earn customers up to $799 off a second Galaxy smartphone. This is one of the best deals we've seen so far.

Promo #3: $150 Prepaid MasterCard Offer Get a $150 prepaid MasterCard when porting in a new line of service with Verizon

Submission required at www.vzw.com/switch



Promo #4: Verizon Up customers with an active Samsung smartphone will receive an offer for $10 off select Samsung accessories

Promo #5: Save 50% on select Samsung tablets with 2-year agreement

Promo #6: Save $100 on a Gear S3 smartwatch with purchase of Galaxy S9 or S9+ Gear S3 (Classic or Frontier) must be purchased with 2yr agreement

S9 or S9+ must be purchased on device payment

Promo #7: Get a Samsung Fast Charge Power Bundle for $99.99

Samsung's prices for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Get an unlocked Galaxy S9 for $719

Get an unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for $839 Samsung has unlocked versions of its latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones at retail prices. While they are expensive up front, Samsung offers its own financing options that can split the price up over 24 months. Samsung also has trade-in offers up to $300 off depending on the device traded.



Samsung Galaxy S9 on installment plan from AT&T $26.34 per month for 30 months

That's still $790.20 by the end



Here's the best AT&T Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

Here's the best AT&T Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal Buying the Galaxy S9 at AT&T takes some math to figure out if it's a good deal or not. That's because AT&T splits its monthly payments into 30 months, so it looks cheaper. That means you're paying $790.20 over the course of those 30 months. It should be $33 for the 24 month commitment, which AT&T likes to hide on its official site. As AT&T continues to roll out Galaxy S9 deals between now and pre-order day on March 2, we'll add those promotion details.

Galaxy S9 from T-Mobile on installment plan with trade-in deal $30 per month for 24 months

$720 for the full retail price

Up to half off the Galaxy S9 with trade-in



Here's the best T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

Here's the best T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal T-Mobile wants you to buy the Galaxy S9 through them, and they're offering better trade-in deals than most carriers: up to half off the Galaxy S9, a $360 credit. You'll be paying $30 per month for 24 months otherwise, which amounts to a fair $720. With Samsung's retail price at $719, that's now bad considering other US carriers want as much as $800 in the end.

Samsung Galaxy S9 on installment plan from Sprint $33 per month for 24 months

$792 full retail price



Here's the best Sprint Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

Here's the best Sprint Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal Sprint is charging $3 more than T-Mobile, asking for $33 with its Sprint Flex lease. But here's Sprint's fine print: you only pay this monthly device fee for 18 months. Paying for just 18 months sounds like a great deal compared for paying this fee for 24 months (or AT&T's 30 months), but there's more to the fine print. You can either pay the remaining balance (after 18 months, you've paid $594, so you're on the hook for $198 still) to own the phone or trade it in (what most people will do) for whatever phone is next. This is designed to keep you in your Sprint contract and pony up your somewhat new smartphone for the next big thing. It's an overly complex scheme, really.

Lease on Galaxy S9, get a second lease for free

Currently, Sprint is offering a two-for-one lease deal on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Sprint offers 18-month leases, and for customers that pick up one of the new Samsung Galaxy smartphones on one of these leases, Sprint will throw in a second lease for free through a monthly credit.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 price is $719, Samsung announced. That means you're paying $10 less than you would have for the Galaxy S9. That's a great deal

The small Galaxy S9 price dip makes sense in the US. Samsung wants to stay very competitive with Apple and this is the second year it's making a phone with similar design.

While we wait for the official price breakdowns from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, we are doing some quick math and expecting the monthly fee to be $33 per month over the course of 24 months.

When can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S9?

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is on sale now with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular leading the way among the primary American networks.

Samsung also began selling its smartphone unlocked right away last year, and it's doing the same with an unlocked Galaxy S9 in the US. You'll be paying for it all upfront, of course or paying $30 month payments. The same thing will happen through Amazon, if you buy it there, while Best Buy serves both unlocked and carrier deals.

