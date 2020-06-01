The best Samsung Galaxy S10e deals for June 2020

Samsung launched its line of Galaxy S10 phones last year, and among them is the Samsung Galaxy S10e that seeks to fill the gap for shoppers seeking a budget device from a top name. The phone is now officially available to order so we've listed all of the best Samsung Galaxy S10e deals and plans that are currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals have a starting price of $749.99 - that's $150 less than the Galaxy S10 and $250 less than the S10 Plus. So why does the S10e have a lower price tag? The Galaxy S10e stands for "essential" because it has all the basic features of its bigger brothers just with a smaller screen size. It features a 5.8-inch display, yet still packs in 6GB of RAM and a minimum of 128GB storage. From there the S10e also boasts a powerful double-lens camera on the back and 3,100mAh battery that claims to last all day - fantastic for such an affordable smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is available from all the major carriers such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. All of the carriers are offering different discounts and promotions with your purchase, so we've listed all the deals below in detail so you can decide which is best for you. For a limited time, Samsung is offering up to $250 off an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e with an eligible trade-in.



We've listed all of the buying options below, whether you want to buy the Galaxy S10e from a mobile carrier on a contract or purchase it unlocked from a retailer, we've listed the best deals and contracts that are currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals from US carriers

Samsung Galaxy S10e for $749.99 at Verizon| Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e and get $600 off another S10 series phone

You can get $600 off another S10 series phone when you buy a Galaxy S10e with monthly device payments. You must add a new line on an Unlimited plan and you'll get $600 credited to your account over 24 months. You can also get a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

Samsung Galaxy S10e for $749.99 at AT&T | Get a Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5 a month with a qualifying installment plan

AT&T is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10e for just $5 a month when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible unlimited plan. You can also save $50 on the new Galaxy Buds+ when you purchase a Samsung device.

Samsung Galaxy S10e for $749.99 at Sprint | Get the S10e for $31.25 a month with the Sprint Flex 18-month lease

Sprint is offering a flex 18-month lease which allows you to pay $31.25 a month for the Samsung Galaxy S10e. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. You can also get 50% off the Galaxy Watch Active2.

Samsung Galaxy S10e for $749.99 at T-Mobile | Get the Galaxy S10e for free when you switch and buy a 2nd phone

T Mobile is offering the iPhone 11 for free, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you switch and buy a 2nd eligible phone. You must join T-Mobile with two or more qualifying lines of service and purchase the Galaxy S10e on a monthly payment plan.

