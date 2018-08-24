Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals in the US: unlocked, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile

As our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review indicates, the starting list price of of this brand new phone in the US is $999 for the 128GB storage version with 6GB of RAM, and it only goes up from there for the 512GB version with 8GB of RAM.

That price is painfully high for most of us used to cheaper Android phones, so, it's only natural to want a great Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal.

Fortunately, Samsung and US mobile networks, like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, are already offering deals on the Galaxy Note 9 to help you get past the sticker shock. Some offers throw in freebies, others entail trade-ins or service plans, but all of them help you either pay less or get more when you buy the Note 9.

Best Galaxy Note 9 deal: T-Mobile with $500 off

The best Galaxy Note 9 deal we've seen so far is easily the one offered by T-Mobile. When you purchase a new Galaxy Note 9 on a 24-month installment plan and trade-in select Samsung devices, you can get between $250 and $500 off the phone's price.

What's most impressive about this deal is just how many phones T-Mobile offers the $500 trade-in discount for. As long as the devices are in good condition, trading in a Galaxy S8 (Plus, and Active included), Galaxy S7 (Edge, Active, and Duos included), Galaxy Note 7, or even the older Galaxy Note 5 will get you $500 off. Galaxy S5 and S6 models and the Galaxy Note 4 can get you $250 off. Since T-Mobile is also offering one of the best unlimited data plans, this deal stands out as an easy top pick.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 deal

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Note 9 for its retail price of $999, but will throw in a Duo wireless charger and Galaxy Note 9 cover for free.

To help defray the high price, it also offers a trade-in discount for select Samsung, Apple, LG, and Google phones in good working condition. You can get up to $300 off depending on model and condition.

Verizon Galaxy Note 9 deal: Buy one, get one

Verizon is offering a killer Galaxy Note 9 deal for anyone that needs two phones. If you order a Galaxy Note 9 on Verizon's installment plan, you can order a second 128GB model (or a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus) and have the full $999 price credited to your account over 24 months.

AT&T Galaxy Note 9 deal: Buy one, get one

AT&T is offering a BOGO deal on the Galaxy Note 9 for customers. You have to buy the first Note 9 on a 24- or 30-month installment plan, and can order a second Note 9 on installment, and you'll receive credits for the device each month.

This deal requires post-paid service plans of at least $65 per month on both devices for eligibility. AT&T does allow you to choose a 512GB Note 9, but the credit is limited to the $1,000 value of the smaller capacity model.

Sprint Galaxy Note 9 deal: half-off lease

Sprint's Galaxy Note 9 deal is an easy one to pick for individual shoppers. The carrier will cut the lease price in half for customers who pick the Note 9 on its Sprint Flex 18-month lease. This puts the monthly cost at $20.83 after a credit is applied to the bill. After the lease ends, you can buy the phone by paying the remaining balance. This deal requires a new line of service from Sprint.