The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 8 unlocked SIM-free prices in March 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Fact File Release date: August 23rd 2017

Launch price: $929 / £869 / AU$1,499 / Rs 67,900

Platform: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

Camera: 12MP + 12MP / 7MP

Screen: 6.3-inch 1440 x 2960

Battery: 3,300mAh

Colours: Black, Blue, Gold, Grey, Pink

TechRadar rating: ★★★★1/2

If you're in the market for a top-end Android phone but don't fancy the hassle of being locked into a two-year contract, buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 SIM free and unlocked could be a smart move.

That's even more pertinent these days, given how many great SIM only deals there are around right now, which offer you reams of data for a good amount of money.

Bagging yourself the Note 8 unlocked is also a great way to give the phone as a gift (to someone you really, really like) as you won't need to be tied into 24 equal monthly payments, too.

The thing is - this isn't a cheap phone, and the decent prices can be tough to pin down. Luckily TechRadar is here to help, with our price comparison tools searching the web every day to locate the cheapest and best value unlocked Galaxy Note 8 prices currently available.

If you see the prices and are wondering whether you can justify spending upwards of £800 on your new phone, be sure to read our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review. It's hard to see where we could have fitted in more superlatives!

