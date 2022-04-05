The best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals: up to $150 off, free earbuds, and more

Those on the hunt for a superb Android device that doesn't break the bank won't want to miss this week's best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals. This new mid-range device has just hit the market and no surprises - it's not only affordable, but widely stocked at a number of leading retailers and carriers.

Having an introductory price of $399 places the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in a rather competitive mid-range market but there's plenty to like about this device. Not only does it feature an absolutely gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a competent four-camera array, but the Exynos 1280 chipset inside ensures plenty of power for all your daily scrolling.

It's carefully tailored features like these that always make the Galaxy A series a worthy consideration for those on a budget. They're very much devices that straddle the middle ground between budget and flagship features - powerful and premium enough for smooth daily usage, but without going too crazy on price. It's not surprising that collectively these are Samsung's best-selling devices worldwide (opens in new tab), even outpacing the flagship S-series devices when it comes to outright numbers.

Just below you'll find a full roundup of this week's best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals, picked out by our editorial team. You'll also find a more in-depth mini-review and full specs sheet for this device, should you want to compare it to any other device featured in this week's best cell phone deals (opens in new tab). Note, if you're looking for a more premium device, we've also got a page for this week's best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals (opens in new tab) that's well worth checking out.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $50 off, free Galaxy Buds live, and up to $100 trade-in credit at Samsung (opens in new tab)

When it comes to the overall best Galaxy A53 deals on the market, it's probably Samsung itself that holds the top spot. Not only is it the cheapest destination for unlocked devices thanks to a $50 price cut (that brings the price down to $349), but the retailer also throws in a free pair of wireless earbuds worth at least $100 by themselves. As always, you'll also find competitive trade-in options at this retailer too with an additional $100 saving available.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $10/mo with new unlimited data line at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's offering a hefty discount for its Galaxy A53 5G deals this week if you order a device on a new unlimited data line. Even better still, no trade-ins are needed to unlock this price - just a new line. Considering most big flagship devices (like the S22) need a trade to get any kind of decent discount, this is a good option with relatively low barrier of entry.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: specs (Image credit: Future) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Exynos 1280 | Memory: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB | Weight: 189g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 64MP wide / 5MP macro| Front camera: 32MP

With a competitive price point, compelling specs sheet, and full 5G capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is easily one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market right now. While not quite as premium as the Galaxy S series, it's a great choice if you're looking for something that straddles the middle ground between budget devices and flagships.

The Galaxy A53 5G's standout feature is the gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which isn't just capable of incredibly lavish contrast and colors, but now supports a 120Hz refresh rate. That's a number that contends with even the priciest of flagships, although you will get some slightly beefier bezels on the bottom and side of the device as a trade-off.

The camera and chip inside the A53 5G are also respectable, if not remarkable. You'll have no issues with slow down in your daily browsing and there are a ton of features to help you snap some social-ready pics baked right into the camera system. You won't wow professionals with the four-array camera on the A53 5G but you'll fool all but the most studious of Instagram scrollers.

And, to top it all off, the Galaxy A53 5G also features a rather beefy 5,000 MAh battery. This isn't something that's unique to this device - in fact, it's fairly commonplace on these mid-range devices - but it's very, very handy to have. All but the heaviest of users will get 2 days of battery life here, which is generally more than you can expect from the latest flagships.