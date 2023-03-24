Quick - Apple's all-new MacBook Pro M2 is getting a rare price cut at Amazon

Apple's latest MacBook Pro was released earlier this year, and it's already getting a rare price cut at Amazon. You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,899 (opens in new tab) (was $1,999.99) right now, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful laptop.



Apple's latest MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops you can buy, and while the $1,899 price tag might seem costly, you're getting an above-average machine thanks to the new M2 Pro chip, which delivers exceptional performance and speed. Discounts on brand-new Apple devices are rare, and today's offer from Amazon is a record-low price.

MacBook Pro M2 deal - lowest price

Apple's all-new MacBook Pro 14 is on sale for $1,899 at Amazon today, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 14-inch laptop features a superb M2 Pro chip, a gorgeous design, and a host of useful ports making the latest MacBook Pro a fantastic buy for creatives and professionals.

Released earlier this year, the 2023 MacBook Pro is a beast of a machine thanks to Apple's new M2 Pro chip - a component that delivers exceptional performance and speed and gives you 18 hours of battery life. The compact MacBook Pro also packs a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and plenty of ports to plug in peripherals.

