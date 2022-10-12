Prime Day deals under $50: cheap coffee makers, streaming devices, toys and more

Are you still looking to score a cheap bargain from Amazon's October Prime Day sale? We are well into day two, and hundreds of deals are still available on everything from smart home devices to beauty items, appliances, toys, and so much more.



Our team has been sifting through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day deals under $50. Some of our favorite Prime Day bargains include the best-selling Echo Dot bundled with a Smart Plug for just $17.99 (opens in new tab), the famous Laneige Lip Mask marked down to $16.80 (opens in new tab), and the top-rated Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser on sale for $44.99 (opens in new tab). So whether you're doing some early Christmas gift shopping or want to pick up a cheap treat for yourself, we have a little of everything just below.



Today's cheap deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and the two-day sale event ends at midnight. We can't guarantee you'll see better deals at the upcoming Black Friday sale, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding it to your cart and checking out before it's too late.

Prime Day deals under $50

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug: $64.98 $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $46.99 - You can get the best-selling 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $17.99. The Echo Dot on its own is on sale for the same amount (a 55% discount), so with this Prime Day deal, you're getting the Amazon Smart Plug for free.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a 50% discount on Keurig’s entry-level coffee at Amazon at the moment, taking the price back to $49.99 - which is the lowest we've seen it over the last few years (including on Black Friday). This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. It has an average score of 4.6/5 from over 70,000 user reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Wool Dryer Balls: $29.95 $15.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $13.99 - At just $15.96, these wool dryer balls are an easy buy with over 61,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The best-selling 6-pack of dryer balls replaces dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners to soften your clothes naturally and can even shorten dryer time.

(opens in new tab) Crest 3D Whitestrips: $45.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $16 - This is the one item I buy every Prime day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. You're getting 44 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time at all.

(opens in new tab) PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set: $47.99 $33.59 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Kids love building stuff, but instead of getting them more Legos this year, consider this 100-pc magnetic tile set from PicassoTiles. They can build everything from pets to castles, encouraging their imagination to run wild.

(opens in new tab) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $24 $16.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $7.20 - Achieve buttery-soft and smooth lips overnight with the wildly popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The berry-flavored mask contains antioxidants and vitamin C for long-lasting moisture and is on sale for Prime Day for just $16.80 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can save $25 on the popular Fire TV Stick 4K - it's half-price in the Amazon sale. It gives you 4K streaming, HDR video support, voice control and access to a huge range of content via Prime Video, Netflix and more. We found the interface to be super responsive when we tested it,a and gave the device 4.5/5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: $99.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Forget disposable floss: blast bits of food away with jets of pressurized water. The enhanced pressure with ten settings includes massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer and pacer. Nine out of ten dentists (of course) allegedly recommend it.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's now back to its cheapest price ever, with a hefty 59% discount - we last saw this price on Prime Day earlier in the year, and it makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, watch TV shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $69.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21.99 - Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $48 - just $3 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a $12 discount on this handy little gadget from Amazon, which works with Alexa to add voice control to your devices - even if you don't have a smart home hub. You can schedule lights and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. At half price it's a bargain. (Or get four Treatlife-branded Alexa smart plugs for $34.99 (opens in new tab), down from $45.99.)

(opens in new tab) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid: $54.95 $38.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $16.49 - A great Christmas gift idea - Amazon's Prime Day sale has the popular (and rarely discounted) Hydro Flask on sale for a record-low price of $38.96. Available in several different color choices, the Hydro Flask features a leakproof straw lid and keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is back on sale at half price - that's the cheapest we've seen it. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab), we found it to be reasonably loud and a cheap way to get some smart home tech. You can use it to control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the weather, set timers, and more, all with simple voice commands.

(opens in new tab) Insect Lore Butterfly Growing Kit: $27.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 39% - It's never too early to encourage your kids' inner entomologist to come out and play. This butterfly growing kit, which comes with a 11.5-inch tall mesh habitat and a voucher to purchase live caterpillars, if they want to grow them, is just the thing. Luckily, it's $11 off on Prime Early Access, saving you money.

(opens in new tab) Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 21 Treatments: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The Lumineux Whitening Strips have over 23,00 positive reviews on Amazon, and today's sale brings the price down to just $29.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for sensitive teeth, the treatments are non-toxic and don't include bleach, so you can achieve a whiter smiler without damaging your teeth.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K+: $39.99 $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Want a low-cost device that provides loads of great streaming services in 4K HDR, and is – most importantly – really easy to use? Get yourself one of these little boxes, which gave four stars in our review. And if you don't need 4K support, the HD-only Roku Express is just $19.99 instead of $29.99 (opens in new tab) today.

(opens in new tab) Color Wow One-Minute Transformation Styling Cream: $24 $16.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 30% off - This TikTok-popular hair care brand has developed a massive cult following to the miracles its products perform on hair. Luckily, it's joined the Prime Day 2 fray with this 30% discount on its 4-fl-oz tube of styling cream that helps with frizz management.