Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with twice the storage for less at Amazon

On the hunt for a top-notch smartphone? Today's latest deal at Amazon on the stunning Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic choice if you require an unlocked device.

Right now, you can pick up the top-of-the-line 512GB storage model for just $1,194.94 (opens in new tab), which is not only cheaper than the 256GB variant, but the lowest price we've seen yet on this model specifically.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB): was $1,379 now $1,194.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.8-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front You can score a whopping 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra with Amazon's latest price cut today – easily one of the best unlocked deals we've seen so far on this stunning flagship. It might not be the fanciest deal in town, but this is a fantastic option if you're simply looking to buy a device outright. Not only will you get more storage than you'll likely ever need, but this device will fetch a handsome trade-in rebate, should you choose to upgrade down the line. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Our best-rated phone right now

By our money, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the best phone you can buy, beating out the competition with its cutting-edge features and gorgeous phablet-like design. Is it for everyone? No – the price is obviously prohibitive for some, but it's an incredibly impressive device overall.

You can check out our Galaxy S23 Ultra review for an in-depth and detailed rundown of every aspect of this device, but needless to say this device excels in nearly all areas.

The 200MP camera is capable of taking some stunning imagery (AI tricks aside), the massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display is one of the best in the business, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is plenty quick for any application or game.

Overall, it's not the biggest upgrade from the previous model (particularly the design), but it's an amazing device that blows away most of the competition in 2023.

Avoid if...

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

You want a smaller device...

We've already covered the obvious reason for skipping over this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal at Amazon (the price), but the actual size of the device is worth considering, too. The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in at a whopping 6.8-inches, which is fantastic for screen real estate, but less so for shallow pockets. Some people will absolutely prefer the smaller palm-friendly form factor of the standard Galaxy S23. If you're interested, here's today's best deal on that device at Amazon:

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB): was $859 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.1-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front If the Ultra model is a little out of your price range you could consider the standard Galaxy S23. Amazon also has a deal on this model right now that can score you an upgraded 256GB storage variant for the price of a baseline 128GB – a fantastic offer in its own right. Not only is this one easier on the pocket than today's deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the standard S23 still retains the same chipset, a great camera, and an arguably more manageable 6.1-inch display. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

There are also a few other great promotions from other carriers to consider this week, which we've rounded up just below. If you want to see what's available on the latest devices from Apple and Google, head on over to our main cell phone deals page.

More Galaxy S23 deals to consider

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, and free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.8-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front Verizon's latest deals on the Galaxy S23 series are also well worth considering this week if you want big carrier value. Available at Verizon currently is a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $800 off the Galaxy S23, and up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra – alongside the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The freebies alone equate to well over $800 in added value here so you're getting some absolutely fantastic value. As always, you'll need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for these promotions. See this same promo on the Galaxy S23 (opens in new tab) or the Galaxy S23 Plus (opens in new tab). Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐