Panasonic’s 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player gets rare $100 off in this October Prime Day sale

The best 4K Ultra HD players are becoming more scarce by the day, with companies like Sony and LG limiting their production to one or two models at best. Panasonic is one brand that still has a stake in the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player space. Its DP-UB820 is recommended on our list as the best player for most people, and with Amazon cutting its price by $100 to $400, more Blu-ray disc fans will have the opportunity to pick one up.

Panasonic’s sale is one of the best AV deals we’ve seen in the company’s early Prime Day event. That’s mostly because the DP-UB820 rarely sees a discount, and at times even sells for higher than its $500 list price. It’s unlikely you’ll see a better price on Black Friday , making this a deal to jump on now.

What makes the DP-UB820 special is its built-in tone-mapping for HDR. Less bright TVs like some OLED and basic QLED models sometimes don’t handle this process that well, with the result that highlight and shadow detail in HDR movies can get lost in translation. The UB820 is well-known for its excellent tone-mapping capability, which also makes it a good match for the best 4K projectors .

Today's best 4K Blu-ray player deal

(opens in new tab) Panasonic DP-UB820: (opens in new tab) $500 $400 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - Panasonic's coveted mid-range 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player is just $400 in Amazon's Prime Day Early Access deal. This player is an outstanding choice for use with lower brightness OLED or ULED TVs as well as projectors due to it's excellent built-in handling of HDR. Is also has an analog audio output - a rare feature at this price. The DP-UB820 doesn't often see discounts, so jump on it while you can!

Beyond that, Panasonic’s player has dual HDMI outputs – one audio-only – and a 7.1-channel analog audio output. Both of those features are something you will find in more expensive players like Panasonic’s own DP-UB9000, but not in the entry level models.

Our Prime Day live blog lists all the best deals happening today, and it includes plenty of TV and audio gear. But if you’re someone with a large collection of Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, this Panasonic deal is one you’ll definitely want to check out because players like the DP-UB820 are becoming an increasingly endangered species.