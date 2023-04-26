Our favourite ereader is AU$30 off in time for Mother's Day

One of the best ereaders, the Kobo Libra 2, has scored a nice discount just in time for Mother’s Day. While 10% off might not seem like the biggest saving, I think it’s one not to be missed, particularly if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the book-loving mum.

Even the most committed book collector can benefit from having an ereader, and the Kobo Libra 2 ticks all the boxes for an entry-level device. My first ereader was the Kobo Libra H2O, and while the H2O is a great reader on its own merit, the Libra 2 makes all the right upgrades to fully surpass its predecessor.

For starters, the Kobo Libra 2 offers audiobook support – a feature missing from the previous model. So it’s great for the busy mum who might not have time to read, but really wants to listen to a good book while going about their day-to-day business.

They’ll also get a pretty (greyscale) picture with the Kobo Libra 2. It packs in a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 screen, so not only is it a sharp display, but it also boasts a faster response rate than earlier Kobo ereaders such as the Kobo Forma. If your mum loves a good graphic novel, the Kobo Libra 2 is also a good option so long as they won’t mind missing out on a coloured display.

Even before a discount, the Kobo Libra 2’s regular price is already really affordable, particularly with its variety of features. But an extra AU$30 off makes the Libra 2 even more appealing, whether you’re picking it up for mum or for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Kobo Libra 2 (black) | AU$299 AU$269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$30) AU$30 might not seem like a huge saving, but the Kobo Libra 2 rarely gets a discount. For AU$269, you’re getting 32GB of storage – that’ll let you store thousands of ebooks or up to 150 audiobooks or a combination of both – and the latest E Ink Carta 1200 screen packed into a stylish and comfortable asymmetrical design. • If you’re purchasing this one over in New Zealand, you can also save 10% off its regular price (AU$312.59), bringing it down to AU$281.23 on Amazon.

The Kobo Libra 2’s asymmetrical layout makes it super convenient, and it’s designed in such a way that you can comfortably use it one handed. That means mum can sip on her morning coffee while enjoying their favourite book. And if they accidentally spill their coffee on the Libra 2? No worries, it has a waterproof rating of IPX8, so you can wipe it down to keep it clean without worrying about damaging it.

Additionally, where Kobo shines above its main competitor, Kindle, is with its massive file format support. The USB-C port on the Kobo Libra 2 won’t only charge the ereader, but it can also be used to sideload books from up to 15 different file formats. Just note, the Libra 2 will only support Kobo audiobooks at this time.

If mum’s a big reader and wants access to a huge variety of books, you can even pair the Kobo Libra 2 with a subscription to Kobo Plus for AU$13.99 / NZ$12.99 (opens in new tab) per month to unlock access to hundreds of thousands of ebook titles. There’s even a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) you can take advantage of before committing to the monthly payments. Plus with OverDrive support, mum won’t have to pay a cent more if she doesn’t mind borrowing ebooks from the local library.

Mum won’t have to pack all her books in for the next holiday with the Kobo Libra 2, so this deal is a really great option if you want to spoil them this Mother’s Day.