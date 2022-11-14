Our favorite electric scooter is $200 off for an early Black Friday treat

Now that early Black Friday deals abound, we're already seeing a lot of excellent Black Friday electric scooter deals from top retailers and e-scooter manufacturers. But the best deal we've found so far is this early bird special from NIU.

Slashing 25% off the NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Kick Scooter, which usually retails for a mid-range $799 in the US, not only gives you a hefty $200 discount (opens in new tab), it also gives allows you to score one of the most impressive electric scooters we've tested and reviewed for the price of a budget scooter, giving you more bang for your buck.

The NIU KQi3 Pro, which scored a perfect score and an Editor's Choice award in our review, is among the best e-scooters we've tested recently – and that's in the face of tough rivals from popular brands like Segway and GoTrax. It delivers an impressive performance, boasts a 20% hill grade for climbing steeper hills, and has a top speed of 20mph. However, the best part about this electric scooter is its excellent shock absorption – something that most other models, even the premium ones, are, at best, mediocre in. It's all thanks to those 2.5-inch-thick tires.

You can take advantage of this deal at BestBuy (opens in new tab) or get it direct from NIU (opens in new tab). Both offer the advantage of FREE Shipping – though if you are a BestBuy member, you might prefer the former.

If you're looking for something under $500, its predecessor is also on sale at the NIU online store. The NIU KQi2 Pro, which is also 25% off (opens in new tab), has a slightly lower top speed than the KQi3 Pro and only has a 15% hill grade. However, it boasts the same fat tires, which means that if you're on a budget but want the best shock absorption, it might be the better value of the two for you.

NIU's offering a nice early Black Friday discount on some of its best electric scooters, including the KQi2 Pro that is almost $150 off. This e-scooter has a top speed of 17.4mph and up to 24.9-mile range, as well as two 10-inch pneumatic rubber tires that are 2.3 inches thick for excellent shock absorption.

If you've got your eye on a different electric scooter model or brand, we're tracking the best Black Friday electric scooter deals on a separate page. Whether it's a budget one you want or something from GoTrax, TurboAnt, or Segway specifically, you're not short of places to spot a bargain during this year's sale event.

