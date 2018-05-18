The best OnePlus 6 deals and prices to pre-order right now

The OnePlus 6 is almost here, and the flagship phone looks like it's trying to stand toe-to-toe with other flagship devices like the Samsung S9 and iPhone X. Given how impressed we were with the OnePlus 5T, we're expecting big things from this new handset - and OnePlus 6 deals are now available to order.

While the OnePlus 6 'only' has a full HD screen, it's a 6.28-inch display that crams as much screen as possible into the real estate, and yes that means there's a notch. It's also packing dual rear-facing cameras, face unlock and a fingerprint scanner, plus up to 256GB of storage.

Check out our interactive comparison chart to find your perfect OnePlus 6 deal - ranging from big data needs to the lowest price. O2 has network exclusivity, but you still need to choose the ideal data allowance and price point for you. If you want the handset on it's own, without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it as well.

Unlocked OnePlus 6 SIM-free deals

The OnePlus 6 will be available SIM-free via the OnePlus website, with prices starting at £469 for the 64GB/6GB configuration. If that's not quite enough storage for you, maybe the £519 128GB/8GB variant is more up your street. Finally there's the most expensive OnePlus phone ever, the 256GB/8GB model that comes in at £569.

But you have to wait, we're afraid. OnePlus isn't going to start taking orders for the SIM-free OnePlus 6 until 22 May. After that though, it's all yours. But there's nothing stopping you from figuring out the best SIM only deals for your needs. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

OnePlus 6 review in brief

Is this really the speed you need?

Screen size: 6.28-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | Weight: 177g | Rear camera: 16MP and 20MP | OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android P Beta compatible) | RAM: 6/8/8GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh

Plenty of power, strong cameras

Clean, fuss-free Android interface

Glass design is premium

'Only' a Full HD resolution

The OnePlus 6 feels like the brand's most grown-up phone yet, and doesn't feel out of place sat alongside current flagship devices like the iPhone X, Sony Xperia XZ2 and LG G7 ThinQ.

It manages this thanks to an all-glass design that feels truly premium, a fluid performance, a bright and colorful 6.28-inch screen, and a solid camera experience. The cameras may be the same as the OnePlus 5T, but that's no bad thing.

It's possible to criticise the lack of expandable storage, but with in-built storage that goes up to 256GB, storage isn't something you'll struggle for. It's worth noting that it doesn't have an official IP rating, stereo speakers, or a microSD card slot, but otherwise looks to be a great flagship phone.

Read TechRadar's full OnePlus 6 review here