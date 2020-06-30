Nvidia graphics cards are getting price cuts ahead of expected RTX 3080 launch

Retailers in both the US and UK are currently offering some pretty great discounts for Nvidia's lineup of RTX graphics cards, including the RTX 2060, RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 and the RTX 2080 Super.

These graphics card deals are likely in response to the upcoming release of Nvidia's next-gen Ampere-based graphics cards, including the much-rumored Nvidia RTX 3080.

With Nvidia readying newer, more powerful GPUs, it makes sense that current-gen graphics cards are coming down in price. Retailers could also be cutting prices to clear stock and make way for the new components.

Whatever the reason, the fact that there are some pretty big discounts for some of the best graphics cards on the market is great news for anyone who is looking to upgrade their gaming PC. Even with new GPUs from Nvidia coming out later this year, these RTX graphics cards are still brilliant upgrade.

So, now is an ideal time to upgrade your PC with an Nvidia RTX graphics card. We've listed the best deals for both the US and UK below.

US Nvidia GPU deals

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 VENTUS XS 6GB OC: $340 $295 at Newegg

This excellent affordable graphics card is now even more affordable at Newegg. It offers plenty of power, and advanced ray tracing features, considering the now sub-$300 price. You need to use the code VGAPCMSJUN27 and make use of the $20 rebate to get this price. This deal ends midnight June 30.View Deal

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 VENTUS GP: $410 at B&H

The RTX 2070 is a brilliant GPU for people who want a powerful graphics card but don't want to fork over huge amounts of money. At the moment, B&H is offering this excellent GPU for $410.View Deal

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER VENTUS XS 8GB: $720 $670 at Newegg

The RTX 2080 Super is one of the most powerful graphics cards in the world, and it's often too expensive for many people. However, by using the code VGAPCMSJUN36 and the $20 rebate, you can get $50 off. This deal ends midnight June 30.View Deal

UK Nvidia GPU deals

Palit GeForce RTX 2060 StormX: £280.99 at Overclockers UK

You can now get this excellent affordable RTX card for just £280. This makes it an ideal addition to any PC build where you want great graphics performance, but also want to keep costs down.View Deal

Palit Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Dual: £451 £384 at Aria

If you're after a bit more graphical horsepower without spending a fortune, then this RTX 2070 deal is a great buy, knocking the price of this excellent high-end card to just £384. That's one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the RTX 2070 yet.View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER KO: £685 at Amazon

Deals that offer the amazing RTX 2080 SUPER at low prices are few and far between, but Amazon currently has this tempting price. It's still expensive, but many other retailers are selling this card for £100 more. For the money, you're getting one of the most powerful GPUs in the world.View Deal

These deals mean you don't have to wait until Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day to build your gaming PC - now is the perfect time to buy if you're not bothered about waiting for Nvidia's next gen GPUs (which will no doubt launch at rather high prices).

If you live outside the US and UK, we've rounded up some of the best Nvidia GeForce RTX deals available near you...