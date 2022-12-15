Last day to save! Saatva's mattresses are all getting more expensive tomorrow

We're big fans of luxury mattress brand Saatva. Although its beds aren't cheap, they do represent excellent value for the quality, comfort and customer service you're getting. If you've been holding off on buying one, now's the time to take the plunge, as the full lineup is getting a price rise tomorrow (16 December). Right now, you can also take advantage of our $400 off purchases over $1,000 deal (opens in new tab). In short, this is the lowest price we're likely to see on these beds.

Saatva isn't alone in putting up its prices; we've seen similar moves from many of the big bed brands over the course of 2022, as a result of inflation. And at least it has given us a heads up for what's coming.

Our pick of the range is the flagship model. As you'll learn in our Saatva Classic review, this high-quality innerspring hybrid is a great all rounder, offering comfort and support in all sleeping positions. You can even tailor it to your exact preferences, with three firmness options and two heights to choose from. It sits at the top of our best mattress guide. There are beds for all tastes and body types though – read on for a closer look...

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: was $935 now from $710 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Our top-rated model - The Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress that's suitable for all sleeping positions, sleeps cool and is supportive enough for those with back pain too. Choose from three firmness options (soft, luxury firm and firm) and two heights, and delivers outstanding comfort and support, without trapping heat. As with all of Saatva's beds, you'll get 365 nights to try it out. Our special link gets you $400 off, so if you hit the buy button ahead of tomorrow's price rise you can pick up a queen for $1,395.

(opens in new tab) Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Loom & Leaf is Saatva's luxurious memory foam mattress, designed to contour to your body shape to relieve pressure on joints. In our Loom & Leaf review (opens in new tab) we found it comfortable in all sleeping positions, and praised its ability to absorb motion from restless partners. Our link knocks $400 off any size, so if you buy before the MSRP rise tomorrow, a queen will be $1,795.

(opens in new tab) Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: from $845 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

For the best of both worlds, this Saatva model includes both a soothing layer of memory foam and springs for added bounce and breathability. As with all of Saatva's beds, there's a full year's trial you can use to make sure you love it, and free white glove delivery to a room of your choice. Buy one today, and that $400 discount means a queen size will be just $1,195.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Latex Hybrid: was $1,245 now from $845 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Latex offers similar body-contouring effects that you'll find with memory foam, but tends to perform better when it comes to temperature regulation. This model is built with non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials, and includes a spring layer for bounce. Use the link above to knock $400 off all sizes, and if you buy before the MSRP rise tomorrow you'll be able to pick up a queen size for $1,645.

(opens in new tab) Saatva HD mattress: was $1,725 now from $1,325 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva HD is specifically designed to support bigger and heavier bodies, with a design that combines natural latex and memory foam, along with a coil layer. The firm sleep surface comes with extra support around lumbar to ensure your spine stays properly aligned as you snooze, and Saatva promises no sagging edges, too. The current offer knocks $400 off all sizes – buy today and you'll get a queen for $2,595.

While Saatva mattress deals happen regularly throughout the year, we're pretty sure these are the lowest prices we think you're going to see on these beds.

All of Saatva's mattresses come with free white glove delivery, which means they'll be delivered to your room of choice, and set up ready for you to sleep on. The team will even dispose of your old mattress for free too (if you want them to, and organize it beforehand). Saatva runs a 360-night trial, so you can test your purchase out in all seasons before fully committing, and all the beds come backed with a lifetime warranty too. The only sticking point is the $99 returns processing fee if you change your mind during the trial period.