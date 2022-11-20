I've waited two years to bring you these Black Friday graphics card deals

For more than two years, graphics card prices and availability have been absolutely abyssmal, but with the crypto crash and the release of Nvidia's next generation of graphics cards, our long, frustrating wait for affordable graphics cards has finally come to an end.

Black Friday deals are always a great way to get some upgrades on aging tech, whether it's Black Friday PC deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals, this time of year has always seen the best prices on these items. Since 2020 though, Black Friday graphics card deals have been pretty much non-existent, but we're finally seeing these prices drop across the board on last-gen cards like the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, Nvidia RTX 3070, AMD RX 6950 XT, and many more.

Fortunately, I've been chomping at the bit this year to see the best graphics cards come down in price, so I couldn't be more happy to bring you a round up of the best cheap graphics card deals I've seen this weekend ahead of the main Black Friday event. So if you've been looking to do a new PC build and you've been hoping to score a new GPU for your PC, there has never been a better time then now.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday graphics card deals in the US

In the US, there are a bunch of new graphics card deals to take advantage of. Whether it's for the best Nvidia graphics cards or the best AMD graphics cards, you can find some amazing deals on powerful new GPUs.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 6600 | was $279.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is one of the best 1080p gaming GPUs on the market, and right now you can get a hearty 18% off the retail price with this Amazon graphics card deal.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 OC | was $319.99 now $299.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Granted, $20 isn't the biggest discount, but getting an RTX card for under $300 is still a great deal, especially if you're looking to do a budget build.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech Radeon RX 6700 XT | was $449.99 now $369.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The RX 6700 XT is one of the best 1080p graphics cards (opens in new tab) out there, and with the RDNA 2 architecture powering it, it can even do some light to medium ray tracing while gaming at an affordable price made even better by 17% off right now at Newegg.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming RTX 3060 | was $459.99 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 is the ultimate 1080p gaming graphics card, and right now with this Amazon Black Friday deal, you can get it for 24% off the retail price.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | was $529.99 now $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti have long been our favorite graphics card thanks to its near perfect balance of price and performance, but third-party cards have usually been much more expensive than Nvidia's MSRP. Now, however, thanks to this Amazon deal, you can save 25%, making this a graphics card deal too good to pass up.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 LHR | was $689.99 now $584.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $105 - Getting just over $100 off this RTX 3070 from MSI is a fantastic deal for those looking for outstanding 1440p gaming without absolutely destroying their bank account.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6800 XT | was $699.99 now $604.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to get solid 4K gaming performance for less, the Radeon RX 6800 XT is one of the best you can get, featuring great ray tracing performance and high clock speeds to power the best AAA games at high settings.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Core | was $869.99 now $669.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is one of the most powerful gaming graphics cards around, and with this 23% discount right now at Amazon, you can set your rig up right for many years to come.

(opens in new tab) Maxsun RTX 3080 iCraft OC | was $939.99 now $699.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a cheap RTX 3080, then this Maxsun GPU might be just what you're looking for. This triple fan design will give you awesome cooling performance for 25% off right now at Newegg.

Today's best Black Friday graphics card deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Palit Dual RTX 3060 | was £539.97 now £354.99 at Box (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is one of our favorite 1080p graphics cards around, and now with 35% off, this Black Friday graphics card deal is even better than ever.

(opens in new tab) EVGA RTX 3070 Ti | was £1,092 now £680.99 at Box (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3070 Ti is a fantastic 1440p graphics card that can push into 4K graphics, but its MSRP is normally too high to make it worth the price, but with this steep price cut from Box, this card is now closer to a must-have than a can-miss.

(opens in new tab) MSI RTX 3060 Ti | was £549.99 now £509.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 Ti remains our favorite graphics card around for most people, so getting it for a discount makes it an even better proposition.

More graphics card deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for graphics cards from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals