The best iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals: trade-in rebates, free gifts, and more

Look no further for iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals: we've rounded the best ones up here. Major carriers, smaller providers, and even Apple itself are offering ways to save on the latest flagship iPhone ahead of its official launch date of September 16.

Here, we've broken down each iPhone 14 Pro deal, with both the price and eligibility info, so you know exactly what you'll be spending (or getting back) now that iPhone preorders are open.

An entry-level 128GB iPhone 14 Pro retails for $999 / £1,099. That's the same starting price as the iPhone 13 Pro in the US, but a £150 jump from its predecessor in the UK. Design-wise, the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't deviate much from the previous generation, and as we discovered when we got hands-on with the device in our iPhone 14 Pro review, it doesn't feel all that different, either.

But gone is the notch – replaced with a Dynamic Island that'll allow you to interact with the iPhone 14 Pro in a brand new way. Add to that the latest A16 Bionic chipset, satellite communication, Always-On display, adaptive refresh, and a major camera upgrade and you've got one of the most innovative iPhones ever made.

We've no doubt it'll be worth every penny you pay for it, but there's no harm in trying to keep some extra cash in your pocket courtesy of an iPhone deal when you preorder your iPhone 14. So here are the best iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals today... (And you'll find the best iPhone 14 deals, iPhone 14 Plus deals, and iPhone 14 Pro Max deals elsewhere on the site.)

iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: free with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro deals are offering an extremely competitive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for the initial pre-orders phase - a maximum saving that can technically cover the entire cost of the device. This one's open to both new and existing customers too (as long as they're on an unlimited plan) and those who switch over from another carrier will get an additional $200 gift card. Put together, this is one of the strongest deals out there right now and well worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: free with eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T's iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals are also incredibly strong today, with a possibility to cover the entire device cost (up to $1,000) with a trade-in rebate. As with all big carrier promotions, this one is tied to an unlimited data plan so definitely factor that into your budget before you jump in. At around $80 per month for 36 months, you'll definitely want to make sure you can take advantage of a trade-in to get this device on the house.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: save up to $720 with a trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

The official retailer is going to be the only one offering unlocked iPhone 14 Pro deals at launch but the good news is it does have a fairly decent trade-in program of its own to check out. Right now, it's offering maximum rebates of up to $720 off (with an iPhone 13 Pro trade) without the need for a pesky carrier contract. That's unfortunately not as good as the biggest savings you can get at the carriers themselves but it's still enough to cut the cost of the device significantly.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Alongside the big carriers themselves, excellent iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals can be found over at Best Buy. As always, this retailer is matching the carrier sites themselves when it comes to promotions, which means you can get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan on either T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another big nationwide retailer that's offering iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals is Walmart. Again, this retailer is stocking Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile devices and matching the promotions offered at the big carrier sites. A trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 is your option here, although you will need an unlimited data plan to be.

iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals in the UK

If you're joining us from the UK - welcome! We're currently busy updating this section with our top picks. Note, preorders are now live at the following retailers, although we're still picking through them to find our recommended tariffs.

iPhone 14 Pro preorders: what you need to know

The iPhone 14 Pro looks identical to the iPhone Pro 13 at first glance, until you take a look at the screen. The notch is no longer a notch, but a Dynamic Island that'll allow you to access notifications, alerts, and more when you need to – and neatly tuck them away when you don't.

Under the hood is a plethora of upgrades. The iPhone 14 Pro sports Apple's latest A16 Bionic chipset, which boasts a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. According to Apple, it has 50 per cent more memory bandwidth for mobile gaming than the A15 Bionic and is capable of performing 17 trillion operations per second. So yeah, expect a peppy performance here.

iPhone 14 Pro: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16| Screen size: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (variable 1Hz to 120Hz)| Resolution: 2556 x 1179 | CPU: Apple A16| Memory: N/A | Weight: 206g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto| Front camera: 12MP

There's been a major redesign to the three-camera array, too. The main camera packs a 48MP lens with a quad-pixel sensor and ƒ/1.78 aperture. The 12MP 3x telephoto lens promises low-light images that are twice the quality of the previous iPhone, and the 12MP ultra-wide lens has a 120-degree field of view. The iPhone 14 Pro's front-facing, 12MP TrueDepth camera now has autofocus, a first for an iPhone. All cameras will feature processing via the new Photonic Engine image pipeline.

Upgraded safety features are another highlight of the iPhone 14 Pro. These include Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite – which will enable the phone to reach contacts and emergency services in the event of a car accident or without access to a mobile network. (Satellite communication will roll out in November in the US and Canada only.)

The entire iPhone 14 line has dual eSIM support – and all iPhone 14 models in the US will be without a physical SIM tray. This may be an indicator of where Apple plans to head with this technology for future iPhones, but it'll be an adjustment for anyone who likes to purchase unlocked phones and swap the SIM card.

Always-On Display and adaptive refresh may be novel for Apple but they're tech that's already present in Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones. Still, it's a step in the right direction – not to mention, Apple's introduction of satellite-enabled communication is an industry first and could potentially save a lot of lives.

The iPhone 14 Pro packs a lot of innovation into its 6.1-inch form factor: it's one of the best phones out there. At the same cost as an iPhone 13 Pro in the US, opting for an iPhone 14 Pro is a no-brainer if you'd rather get your hands on Apple's latest-and-greatest (as long as you don't mind the absence of a physical SIM tray). Meanwhile, a £150 markup in the UK is a relatively low price to pay for Apple's most cutting-edge tech yet.