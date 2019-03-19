What will the best Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals to pre-order be?

Last year when it was released, the Huawei P20 Pro won the Consumer Choice award for phone of the year - no mean feat when you consider the competition form Samsung and Apple. Then the Mate 20 Pro came out and instantly became one of our favourite phablet devices. Now Huawei is days away from releasing the next phone in its fleet - the P30 and P30 Pro.



But what is known about the P30 so far? Well, actually not as much as we expected to know. Huawei has done a great job at remaining secretive with this release. But luckily, a few hints have slipped through the cracks.

Leaks appear to show an almost notch-less device and sadly, no headphone jack. Unlike Samsung and Honor's recent attempts at notch-less screens, Huawei has left a small dot for the camera.

Speaking of cameras, further leaks have pitched triple-lens camera set to be between 38 and 40MP and most excitingly, a few rumours are suggesting a 5x lossless optical zoom, that means long distance photography without the image quality loss.

So all of these leaks are great, but you're here to know how much you'll have to pay for Huawei P30 deals. Although no price has been announced we've become pretty adept at working out pricing for new phones. If you scroll down you'll find our best estimations based on previous releases and what we already know.

When will P30 deals be available to pre-order?

Huawei has officially announced that it will be unveiling both the P30 and P30 Pro in Paris on March 26. This would make sense considering Huawei usually aims to release during the March period.

No date has been set for the official pre-order releases but if it is to follow the same process as last year, you can expect to see pre-orders go live around a week or two after the announcement. The devices are expected to be widely available in early April.

TechRadar predicts the best Huawei P30 deals SIM-free and on contract

No official price has been announced for either device yet so this is where a bit of research, estimations, leaks and years of phone release experience comes into play.

Last year, when the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro were released, they came in at £599 for the P20 and £799 for the P20 Pro. Going back even further than that, the P10 came in at £569.99, roughly £30 less than the P20. This combined with recent leaks suggest we could be seeing a price of around £849 for the P30 Pro and £639 for the P30.

This would put the devices in roughly the same price bracket as Samsung's recently released competitor devices - the Galaxy S10.

Judging from all of this information we can start to get a picture of what P30 and P30 Pro deals on contract will look like. EE and O2 have been the dominant networks during most of the recent phone releases, so that's where we're expecting to see the best offers.

For the P30 Pro you should expect to pay in the regions of £100 upfront and £36 a month, not far off the pricing of the Galaxy S10 on release. The P30 on the other hand will be slightly less. We would expect something in the range of £60 upfront and £30 a month