Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals US: where to pre-order right now

Huawei recently launched the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, bringing forward some of its most impressive features to date. The phone has enhanced cameras, a brilliant design, a massive battery with the ability to even wirelessly charge other phones, and its an all-around powerhouse.

As glamorous as this phone is, Huawei says the Mate 20 Pro won't go on sale in the US. But, just because it's not directly going on sale, it doesn't mean there aren't ways to get it.

When can I buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

If you want the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, you're able to order it right now. It's currently in pre-order until October 26, when the phone will officially release. Since the phone will likely be shipping from outside the country, or a US seller will be re-selling a product they've received after launch, you'll likely be waiting a little bit after October 26 to receive the phone.

How can I buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

Even if you do order the Mate 20 Pro, because Huawei isn't selling the device directly in the US, the process may not necessarily be simple. For one thing, there are a few things you need to know when buying a Chinese smartphone.

Buying the Mate 20 Pro, in many cases, may not be as simple as placing an order and having it ship to you. Some sellers, like Amazon.co.uk, won't be able to ship it to you directly, so if you go with one of these sellers, you may have to coordinate shipping with someone you know abroad.

You may also be buying second-hand, from re-sellers willing to handle the process of acquiring the Mate 20 Pro and making it available for US customers, which can see the price marked up. Or, you may be looking at US price that is based on an exchange rate with a foreign currency.

In any case, we have found a number of places you can order the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The most noticeable for us is UnlockedMobiles, which does ship (and cheaply) to the US and comes in at a lower price than most of the other listings.