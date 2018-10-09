The best Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL deals to pre-order now

Since the first version of the Pixel was released two years ago, Google's smartphone launches have been the cause of great excitement and speculation. Today has been the turn of the Google Pixel 3 and bigger brother Pixel 3 XL, and we've rounded up the best deals you can get in the early running.

So what's it like then, the new Google Pixel 3? In all honesty, not massively different to the Google Pixel 2 (deals for which can be found here). Those large bezels remain on the regular version - although they've now disappeared for the Pixel 3 XL - but the screen has increased to 5.4 inches and the resolution is cranked up to 1080 x 2160. And it seems a lot of effort in the design has gone into improving the already market-leading cameras.

So how much do the new handsets cost? And what do you need to spend to ensure that you're getting the very best Google Pixel 3 deal you can on contract? That's where TechRadar comes in, as we've plunged all the hottest tariffs into our price comparison below.

But before that, news of an exclusive deal - the likes of which you won't find anywhere else. We've teamed up with Mobile Phones Direct to bring you a fantastic early Google Pixel 3 deal to pre-order today:

Google Pixel 3 | O2 | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

We knew that the Pixel 3 was going to be more affordable than some other recent smartphones, but we hadn't quite expected anything this good. Get an enormous 100GB of data on O2 for a pretty decent £45 and a thoroughly brilliant nothing upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1,080 Get this EXCLUSIVE Pixel 3 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Who else has Pixel 3 deals to pre-order?

Google was so secretive with its Pixel 3 pricing that retailers and networks are still working out their best tariffs. That means our price comparison is looking a little bit sparse at the moment.

In the meantime, and until it populates with more deals, you can head straight to these providers who already have their Pixel 3 pre-orders available:

- EE

- Vodafone (includes FREE Google Home Mini)

- Sky Mobile

Google Pixel 3 price: how much does it cost SIM-free?

This is where the prospect of the Google Pixel 3 becomes very interesting indeed. The company has been very smart in pricing its flagship phone cheaper than what you'll pay to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy SIM-free or iPhone SIM-free. So a brand new smartphone that's cheaper than its nearest competitors...we see what you're doing there, Google.

At least that was the idea in previous years, but the SIM-free cost has really shot up this year. £110 in total, with the Pixel 3 RRP set at £739. That puts it in the same kind of echelons as the Samsung Galaxy S9. While a lofty £869 for the Pixel 3 XL is competitive when compared to iPhone XS, but around the same as Samsung's awesome Note 9.

If you have the spare £700-odd available to spend, and know that you just want to buy the phone straight away outright, then we strongly suggest that you take a look at our best SIM only deals page as well (unless you're already sorted for a SIM, of course). At the moment, you can pick up a 3GB SIM for less than £10 per month or grab Three's extraordinary 100GB for £20 effort. But on this particular phone, going for a handset and SIMO may not actually save you anything over a contract - especially with that tasty exclusive we've secured at the top of this page.

When will I get my Google Pixel 3?

Well this is an answer in two parts really. If you want to be certain that you'll be among the first people to physically own a Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL, then you can go ahead and pre-order it immediately.

But it won't actually be available to ship or to stock on the shelves of brick-and-mortar shops for a few weeks. Thursday November 1 is the actual release date proper, so you can start your long goodbyes with your current mobile phone now.