Google Pixel 3 and Pixel XL deals: how to buy the phone at the best price

Google's latest iteration of its Pixel phone, the Google Pixel 3, is here. The company's flagship phone comes in the standard 5-inch model and the 6.3-inch XL model in three colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink. The new models are sold in both 64GB and 128GB configurations and feature a host of improvements, must noticeably enhancements to the Pixel's already lauded camera.

When can I buy the Google Pixel 3?

The short answer to that question is now; Google is taking pre-orders via the Google store. Verizon Pixel 3 pre-orders are also available. However, you may be waiting a little bit to get one in your hands. The Pixel 3 ships October 17, while the Pixel 3 XL 64GB model ships October 18 and the 128GB model on October 22. You can opt for the unlocked version or the Verizon or Project Fi (Google's wireless service) editions.

The best Verizon Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deal

If you want to pick up the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL direct from a carrier, then Verizon is currently your only option in the US. While Google sells the phones unlocked or on Project Fi, Verizon is the only carrier directly offering the phone.

That's not necessarily bad news though, as Verizon is offering a good deal on the phones. The 64GB Pixel 3 costs $799 or $33.33 over 24 monthly installments, and the 64GB Pixel 3 XL costs $929 or $38.74 over 24 monthly installments. But, where the price isn't exceptional, Verizon's bonus is.

If you buy one Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL on an installment plan and active a new line of service, Verizon will throw in a 64GB Pixel 3 for free, or offer a $799 discount toward a different Pixel 3 model. This buy-one-get-one Pixel 3 deal is a good one in our book, especially for a new phone.

Best Buy Pixel 3 deal

Best Buy doesn't quite have its own deal for the Pixel 3. Rather, it offers Verizon's pre-order deal and adds a little something to the table. If you get a Pixel 3 at Best Buy and activate with Verizon, you can get the BOGO deal as well as a free $100 Best Buy gift card.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals straight from Google

Google's Pixel 3 starts at $799, which is right in line with most flagship phones these days. That is for the base 64GB model, which you can pay upfront or break it up into 24 monthly payments of $33.29. The 128GB model costs $899 or $37.46 per month for 24 months. That is same price you'll pay for the 64GB Pixel 3 XL. Meanwhile, the 128GB Pixel 3 XL will run you $999 or 24 monthly payments of $41.63.

If you're looking for a discount, you can trade in your old phone for as much as $400 depending on model and condition. And to protect your investment, you'll no doubt want to get a case as well.