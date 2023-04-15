Forget the rest - these are the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals this weekend

While all eyes are on the release of the desktop RTX 4070 this week, gaming laptops carrying this exceptional graphics card have been slowly becoming more available over the past month or so.

There are, in fact, some great value choices cropping up now for those looking to jump on the RTX 4000 series bandwagon. So far, these two listings at Amazon are offering the best value in both the US and the UK, in my opinion:

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,524 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD While today's deal at Newegg isn't exactly ground-breaking, this MSI Katana 15 is the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal we've seen from the initial batch. Not only is it one of the cheapest machines we've seen to carry this new GPU, but the speedy Core i7, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and massive 1TB SSD make it one exceptionally specced-out machine in this price range. Performance level: 1440p, ultra settings

Specs score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Value score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF A17 gaming laptop: £1,499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Ryzen 9-7940HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD Over in the UK, the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal is this 17.3-inch Asus TUF. Some may be put off by this machine's larger size, but the specs inside are pretty fantastic for the money. The combination of a Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 4070, in particular, should give some extremely speedy performance. Our only complaint? We would have loved to have seen a full 1TB SSD on this machine. Performance level: 1440p, ultra settings

Specs score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Value score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Other notable RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals this weekend include this MSI Katana 15 for $1,479 at Newegg (opens in new tab) and this MSI Katana for £1,498.49 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). These are both OK choices, too, in my opinion, but they don't quite offer the same value as the above choices due to their 12th gen Intel Core i7s.

Are these RTX 4070 gaming laptops good value?

Yep, they're pretty good if you want to be an early adopter. As always, you'll get a better deal if you sit it out until these machines are a little older, as that's when we'll start to see the real price cuts. Black Friday in November is a particularly good time to get discounts on gaming laptops, for reference. If you don't want to wait until then, however, then we think these RTX 4070 gaming laptops are shaping up to be a decent mid to high-end choice.

On paper, the RTX 4070 affords around the same amount of raw power as an RTX 3080 but offers the crucial advantage of both power efficiency and support for Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 with Frame Generation tech. Right now, DLSS 3 isn't supported by that many games, but you can expect that list of compatible titles to grow quickly now somewhat affordable RTX 4000 series cards are becoming available.

When it does become widely available, you can expect a fairly significant jump in performance in your current library of games. For context, here's a video showing DLSS 2 versus DLSS 3 frame rates in Cyberpunk 2077.

From this, we can clearly see a significant bump from the second-gen DLSS to the latest version - from around 70 to 80 FPS to 120 to 130 FPS. While this is still an early benchmark, this jump in performance could see the RTX 4070 serving as a very strong 1440p gaming GPU for a good few years down the line. It's also enough for us to recommend the latest series chip, even though RTX 3080 gaming laptops are getting heavy discounts right now.

If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, we've rounded up a few options from our main cheap gaming laptop deals page just below.

More gaming laptop deals this week

(opens in new tab) MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $805 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Graphics card: RTX 3060

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB A great choice for those on a budget, this MSI GF65 at Amazon is one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals we've ever seen. Yes, this card is a little older now, but it's still a decent 1080p performer, and for the money. If your budget is under $800, you can do a lot worse than this MSI, trust us. Performance level: 1080p, mid to high settings

Specs score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Value score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS

Graphics card: Radeon RX 6700S

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB One of the best higher-end gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week is on this heavily reduced Asus Zephyrus G14. This small but mighty laptop is one of our favorites here at TechRadar, and this model with a Ryzen 9-6900HS, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Radeon RX 6700S, and 1TB SSD gets the double thumbs-up from us. These are superb specs for the price, and the excellent design and 1440p display make this one an easy recommendation. Check out our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review. Performance level: 1440p, high to ultra settings

Specs score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Value score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

You can look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.