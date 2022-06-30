Early Prime Day deals: get up to 50% off Blink Smart Home Security bundles

Another day, another early Prime Day deal. This time it's the turn of Blink Home Security bundles to join the warmup for Amazon's upcoming sales-a-thon. With savings of up to $199 on a range of excellent smart cameras, doorbells and floodlights available today, it's a great time to bolster your home security setup.

There are dozens of combinations to choose from that feature both indoor and outdoor devices - many of which are now down to their cheapest ever prices. You can also pick them up with additional accessories included for free, such as smart displays, solar charging panels and video storage solutions.

Instead of listing them all here, we've picked out the best deals on the most popular options further down. If you're interested in the full listings, head through to Amazon to browse all the offers live ahead of Prime Day using these links.

One we'd suggest for anyone after a simple and accessible setup to cover your whole home is this Blink Outdoor 2 camera kit with free Blink Mini for $99.99 (was $214.98) (opens in new tab). This huge 55% discount drops the home security bundle to it's lowest price yet, beating the previous record low by $15.

This combo comes with two Blink Outdoor wireless HD cameras that feature motion detection, two-way audio and a two year battery life. You also get a wired Blink Mini for the inside of your home. All connect to an app on your phone so you can monitor what's happening or speak to visitors at any time.

That's just one example of the excellent Blink home security deals available today for Prime members. Find more standout offers just below.

Blink Home Security bundle deals

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor 2 camera kit with Blink Mini: $214.95 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $115 – A solid home security setup to get you started. This bundle contains two outdoor cameras and an indoor Blink Mini to give you whole home coverage for a record low price. Need more or fewer outdoor cameras? You can choose between one to five on the store page and all options are reduced by at least 50%.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit with Echo Show 5: $264.98 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $155 – You can swap out the Blink Mini from the bundle above and replace it with a Echo Show 5 for just $10 more. Link the smart display to the cameras and you'll be able to use voice commands to check each view at any time and communicate through them using two-way audio. The Echo Show 5 can also be used to play music, stream video, make calls and control other smart home devices. After the massive 58% saving, this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this bundle.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell + 1 outdoor camera: $144.98 $89.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 – If it's just the outside of your home you want to keep an eye on then this Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor camera bundle is a terrific deal after today's 38% saving. You can use the video doorbell and companion app to answer your door no matter where you are, while the Outdoor camera can be places anywhere to give you more coverage. Both devices have a two-year battery life, HD video quality and two-way audio. You can also add up to two more cameras for up to $50 more, saving you up to 50% off the normal price.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor and Indoor camera kit: $319.97 $169.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – This Blink Outdoor and Indoor camera bundle offers complete home coverage and is now a huge $150 off. It contains two outdoor cameras and two indoor cameras, plus the Sync Module 2 which can be used to save video clips locally if there's footage you want to keep. This might be a step too excessive for most home users, but it is a great price for a complete security kit.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – For a cheap and simple option, you can also find the Blink Video Doorbell back down to its lowest ever price in this early round of Prime Day deals. It doesn't come with additional cameras, but you can pair it with existing smart displays at home or use the app to see, hear and speak with anyone at your door no matter where you are.

This is the second day in a row where Amazon has upped the number of early Prime Day deals available to subscribers. If you missed it yesterday, you can also get $100 off a Ring Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle and there's still up to $700 off a range of Fire TVs. It makes sense as momentum builds for Amazon Prime Day, which runs across July 12 and 13.