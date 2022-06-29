Early Prime Day deals: save $100 on this Ring Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle

The annual Amazon Prime Day is barely two weeks away now and the retailer is already jumping in with a ton of deals across its range of own-brand devices.

Today's best early Prime Day deal is this massive $100 saving on a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle (opens in new tab). Amazon Prime members can now pick up the video doorbell along with one of the most popular and affordable smart displays for just $84.99. It's an even better deal, too, when you consider that a Ring Doorbell costs $99.99 by itself. This bundle effectively works out as a $15 discount and a free Echo Show 5.

Not only is the price great, but these two bits of smart home tech make for such a good bundle as they can be paired up as well. When done so, the Echo Show 5 will alert you to anyone who's at your front door and you then can use the smart display's in-built Alexa voice controls to see, hear, and speak to your guests. That's in addition to it's other main features: the Echo Show 5 can play music, display photos, make video calls, set alarms, stream media, and control other smart devices around the home. 

Overall, it's an affordable entry-level smart home package that suits anyone trying out the tech for the first time who wants something quick and simple to set up.

Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5: $184.98 $84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $100 - Get a huge saving on a beginner-friendly smart home package that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5. With the discount, you effectively get one device for free. Both of them can be paired up, so you can see, hear and speak to anyone at your front door using the smart display. It can also be used to play all sorts of entertainment, display your favorite photos, read the news, ping alerts and even control other smart devices in the home.

This latest bundle joins the full array of early Prime Day deals available right now at Amazon. You can browse all the latest offers (opens in new tab) for yourself, or check out some of our own highlights, including up to $700 off Fire TVs and how you can get a $10 coupon to spend on Prime Day after following some easy steps.

