Amazon Prime Day deals start now - get up to $700 off Fire TVs

We may still be three weeks away from this year's Amazon Prime Day, but a selection of early Prime Day deals are available right now. You can get in the mood for the upcoming sales event by bagging some of the cheapest prices ever on a number of Amazon Fire TVs.

Prices start at just $89.99 for the most basic budget TVs, but the are also a good number of premium 4K and QLED displays on offer with massive savings of up to $700.

Our top pick is this Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV for $299.99 (was $559.99) (opens in new tab). This is a bargain for a 4K TV that comes with Dolby Vision support: an advanced feature usually seen in more expensive displays that delivers superior picture quality with a richer and wider color palette. Today's offer brings the smart TV down to its cheapest price ever, so it's one not to be missed.

Have a look below for even more of the best offers, including a masssive $700 off 75-inch Toshiba M550-Series 4K Fire TV (opens in new tab). You can also browse all Fire TVs on sale (opens in new tab) for yourself.

Remember, though, that you need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the majority of these current reductions. You can reactivate your membership for just the Prime Day period for $14.99 / £7.99 per month. Or, new subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which will last all the way through to Prime Day on July 12 and 13.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: $559.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - Simply the cheapest price ever for the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV and a fantastic deal on an advanced set to improve your home cinema experience. As well as support for 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Digital, this TV also supports Dolby Vision. This improves the picture quality significantly with a richer and wider color palette. The feature is usually reserved for more expensive sets, so it's a great find on a TV this cheap and the reason why we'd pick this as one of the best early Prime Day deals.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $160 - This Insignia F30 Series Amazon Fire TV is a slightly cheaper alternative to the Omni Series above, so a good choice if you're on a tighter budget. It lacks some of the more advanced features in the premium display, but is a fine TV for your general everyday viewing. Today's price is the cheapest we've ever seen, too.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K Fire TV: $1,399.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - As well as being the biggest TV in Amazon's early round of Prime Day deals, this Toshiba also has the largest discount with a whopping $700 off. This brings it back down to the cheapest price ever. The sharp 75-inch 4K LED display with HDR offers excellent picture quality, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that's great for gaming, hands-free voice controls and all major streaming apps. It's an all-around excellent price for a premium TV.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This TV was popular during the recent Memorial Day sales and it's back again at an even cheaper price. At $99.99, it's a new record low for a basic budget display that would work well in a smaller room. It may not offer the finest picture quality but it comes with all the major streaming apps, so it's a cheap and serviceable option.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F50 Series 4K QLED Fire TV: $369.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – Here's the only QLED TV on sale in this early wave of Prime Day deals at Amazon and it's a terrific price for a upgraded display. QLED sets offer better contrast, brighter colors and more vivid images - which also makes them a great choice for a brighter room. Today's offer knocks the TV down to its cheapest ever price, so it's a solid choice if you want the improved display tech for less.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV: $369.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 – Not a Prime member? There are some TV deals still available in the early round of sales, including this 43-inch Amazon Fire TV. It's a fairly standard budget TV, though it does support 4K resolution and HDR 10 for improved picture quality, better lighting and more vivid colors. It's a good and cheap buy if you just need a basic TV for streaming shows and films from your favorite apps.

This is just the start of Amazon Prime Day so if you aren't ready to buy today we'll be monitoring all the best deals to come over the next few weeks and during the event itself in July. And you can stick with TechRadar throughout the year for our regular guides to the best TV deals and cheap OLED TV deals available each week.