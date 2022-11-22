Early Black Friday Roomba deals: iRobot Roomba vacuums drop to a record-low price

Black Friday Roomba deals abound. Even better, several of them have dropped this week to their lowest prices ever, making them cheaper than ever. That's a great thing, especially now since we're all still suffering the effects of inflation.

In fact, the iRobot Roomba vacuums are among the popular appliances that are seeing their best Black Friday deals yet, and we're still days away from Black Friday. That means we might be seeing more of these record-low prices as we inch closer to the big day. We'd check Amazon first, as the retailer seems to be offering the deepest discounts right now, then Walmart and Best Buy.

Not that you have to wait until then, necessarily. Three iRobot Roomba vacuums are at their cheapest right now at Amazon: the Roomba j7, the Roomba i3+ EVO, and the Roomba j7+ – all popular models, all well-reviewed. It's the Roomba j7 that's getting the biggest price cut right now with its $250 discount (opens in new tab), but the other two are worth checking out as well, especially the J7+ if you're looking for a more premium model.

Take a look at these excellent Black Friday Roomba deals below.

Top Black Friday Roomba deals right now

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A near 35% discount on this mid-range model from iRobot gives you $250 in savings and dropping that price down to a record low. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this model – and the best Black Friday Roomba deal we've found so far. The j7 is one of the more advanced robot vacuums as well with features like smart mapping and obstacle identification and avoidance.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iRobot Roomba i3+ maps out your entire floor space and disposes of the dirt and debris for you in its Dirt Disposal unit, which holds up to 60 days of cleanings. This early Black Friday Roomba deal knocks off $200 off the retail price - and is its record-low price, saving you money you can add to your Thanksgiving dinner pot.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our review (opens in new tab) gave the j7+ a lofty 4.5 out of 5, praising it for its excellent pick-up on carpet and hard floors as well as its self-emptying capability, which certainly adds to its convenience. Right now, Amazon offers 25% off for an early Black Friday Roomba deal, going up from its record-low price last week. We've never seen this model this cheap on Amazon before.

We also expect more iRobot Roomba models to hit their record-low prices on Thursday and Friday. So, we are keeping a close watch. This way, we can update this accordingly and let you know of such Roomba deals as they go live for Black Friday.

If you can't wait that long and none of the models above are to your liking, there are more money-saving Black Friday Roomba deals available right now, including ones on mid-range models like the Roomba i7+.