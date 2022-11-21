25 Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop now: TVs, AirPods, air fryers, and more

Walmart Black Friday deals are rolling in early, as we're just days away from Black Friday itself. The retailer has been releasing early Black Friday deals in waves, and tonight's offers that go live at 7 PM ET, are your last chance to score early bargains, and they don't disappoint.



To help you find the best of the best, we've combed through all the offers to bring you our pick of the 25 best Walmart Black Friday deals, including everything from TVs, AirPods, laptops, air fryers, vacuums, and more.



Our favorite deals include record-low prices on Apple devices, like the AirPods 2, down to just $79 (opens in new tab), and the first-generation Apple Watch SE on sale for $149 (opens in new tab) (was $279). You'll also find cheap TVs like this 50-inch 4K smart TV for only $148 (opens in new tab), and this 70-inch 4K TV from Vizio marked down to $448 (opens in new tab). Other stand-out offers include the and this popular Nintendo Switch bundle down to $299 and the Gourmia all-in-one air fryer oven on sale for $60.



While you'll typically find the hottest deals on Black Friday proper (November 25), Walmart's early sale includes best-ever offers, and we doubt Walmart will drop the price any further at its official sale. We predict Walmart's most advertised deals will sell out as stock is limited, so you shouldn't hold off on tonight's bargains.

Walmart Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Today's best Black Friday Apple deal is the AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99 at Walmart's early access Black Friday sale. That matches the record-low and is $10 less than Amazon's current deal, it's also a fantastic price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and you don't need them to be the latest model, this deal comes highly recommended. The only slight catch is that it's only available for Walmart Plus members (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 2. TCL 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV: $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen TV on a budget, Walmart has the TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $228. An incredible price for a 65-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) 3. Ninja Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker does it all, and Walmart's Black Friday deals include this pressure cooker steam fryer from Ninja on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Ninja Foodi features14 programmable cooking functions, including; pressure cook, steam & crisp, steam & bake, air fry, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/saute, steam, sous vide, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm & proof.

(opens in new tab) 4. Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): $19.98 $18 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $2 – Here's a cheap smart speaker alternative to the Echo Dot from Amazon. It delivers many of the same functions, including the ability to play music, set timers, read the news and remind you of upcoming events. You can even use it to control other devices around the home such as the TV, lights and heating. At this price, it's a great first step into smart home tech.

(opens in new tab) 5. Acer Chromebook 315: $279 $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – Consider upgrading to this Acer Chromebook 315 if you'd prefer a laptop with a larger screen at a low price. This is still a basic device to the option above but comes with a 15.6-inch display, so it's less portable but still an affordable pick for school work and light use. It's still tough and reasonably light, plus it has a battery life of around 12 hours, so a good choice if you're carrying it around with you all day.

(opens in new tab) 6. LG 55-inch UP7050 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another incredible Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this LG 55-inch 4K smart TV down a record-low price of $298. The LG 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution, and the smart TV works with Google Assistant so that you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 7. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac Pro Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Eufy Clean by Anker marked down to $119 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

(opens in new tab) 8. Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): was $279.00 now $149.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The original SE isn't as good as the Series 8, Ultra, or the updated SE from a hardware point of view, but there's still a lot to love here for $150. With a recycled aluminum case, it's swim-proof, great for hiking with real-time compass and elevation readings, and allows you to take calls and answer messages from your wrist.

(opens in new tab) 9. Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A very familiar Nintendo Switch bundle is back again for this year's Black Friday. It includes the Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. When all three are bought together, it represents a saving of around $70.

(opens in new tab) 10. Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has the Essentials version of the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker at just $79 as part of its early Black Friday sale. It's not as flashy as its premium sibling – which sports a nickel-colored finish, metal handle, metal drip tray, and is on sale at Amazon right now (opens in new tab) – but as for features and settings, it's exactly the same machine at a record-low price.

(opens in new tab) 11. Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV: $148 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to snag a cheap TV deal at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, you can get this 50-inch set from Onn for just $148. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more - a fantastic value for a mid-size 4K TV.

(opens in new tab) 12. Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you need a basic laptop for light use, office work and general browsing then this is a good price for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. It won't offer incredible levels of performance, but for those straightforward needs, it'll do the job just fine. The 128GB SSD is a nice inclusion for a decent amount of storage and 10 hours of battery life ensures it's long-lasting if you're always on the go.

(opens in new tab) 13. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $259 $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a big discount on a powerful and versatile cordless stick vacuum from Shark. It offers powerful suction and a specially designed brush roll that's suitable for carpets and hard floors. The anti-hair wrap technology is a big convenience boost, too, so it won't snag in the roll. In a home where hair is a problem, this is a massive time-saver worth investing in - especially now that it's over $100 off.

(opens in new tab) 14. Powkiddy Handheld Game Console Retro Game Player: $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on this year's hottest gift, Walmart currently has the PowKiddy handheld gaming console in stock for $99.99. The best-selling retro game player includes a 64GB game card with over 15,000 games included, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can plug in headphones and enjoy the game wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) 15. HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium compared to traditional devices. Because of that, you tend to pay more money just to end up with a more versatile but inferior device. This HP Chromebook 14 at Walmart mitigates that issue significantly after the $120 saving. Sure, it's still not a high-performance laptop, but it's powerful enough to get through basic use, light work, video streaming, and more - all with the flexibility and versatility of a touchscreen you can use like a tablet.

(opens in new tab) 16. Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $139 now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

You can now save $40 on this coffee machine at Walmart. Six functions allow you to brew an espresso, latte or cappuccino - with the option to add a double shot, too. There's also a built-in milk frother to make your in-store favorites just as good at home.

(opens in new tab) 17. PS5 | God of War: Ragnarok: $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is the latest PS5 bundle available featuring the recently-released and hotly-anticipated PlayStation exclusive. God of War Ragnarok is one of the best games of the year, according to our review, so snagging the action epic with the Sony console is the best deal you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) 18. Vizio 70-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $448 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another budget Vizio set from Walmart's Black Friday deals event is this 70-inch 4K TV from Vizio, on sale for just $298. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

(opens in new tab) 19. Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer: $60 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

An air fryer and oven in one appliances? Yes, please! Walmart's early Black Friday deals include the Gourmia 14-quart all-in-one air fryer on sale for just $60. An incredible offer, the air fryer features 12 one-touch cooking functions such as air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more.

(opens in new tab) 20. Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart will hold an Xbox Series X restock today. The retailer has had the console available for longer periods of time recently, so an instant sell-out is unlikely. That said, even though it's not as popular as Sony's latest console, it can still sell out in rapid time, so you need to be prepared when the time comes.

(opens in new tab) 21. Best Choice 6ft Pre-Lit Christmas Pine Tree: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're still looking for the perfect Christmas tree, Walmart's Black Friday sale has this 6-foot pre-lit tree on sale for just $139.99. The top-rated Christmas Pine tree features snow-flocked branches and 250 warm white lights and is easy to assemble with just three steps.

(opens in new tab) 22. Xbox Series S: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Here's a saving of $50 on the Xbox Series S for Black Friday, which brings it down to the cheapest price ever. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), but with this deal, it's $250 less and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

(opens in new tab) 23. Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the ultimate blender, this Walmart Black Friday deal brings the top-rated Ninja Mega Kitchen system down to $99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and a 16-oz single-serve cup so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

(opens in new tab) 24. Lego Classic Bricks and Animals 11011: was $49.95 now $25 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

As a cheap and easy way to start a Lego collection, there aren't many better deals than this $25 set at Walmart. It contains a whopping 1,500 pieces that can be used to create 10 different animal figures. Of course, though, the real fun comes from all the weird and wonderful inventions you make when you discard the instructions and just play with the huge pile of bricks in front of you.

(opens in new tab) 25. iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum: $529.99 $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

