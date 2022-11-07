Don't wait for Black Friday – you can get a great Oculus Quest 2 deal today

It's that time of year again when we all flock to online and real-world stores to hunt down some amazing Black Friday deals. But some of the best discounts are available all year round, as is the case with this pair of Oculus Quest 2 deals at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Following its $100 price hike back in August, Meta's VR headset hasn't dropped from its new price yet, and we're expecting it'll stay pricey over the Black Friday period too. But if you're after a Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal you don't need to worry yet, as you can actually find the device at a bargain price right now – as long as you're happy with a refurbished one.

Amazon is currently selling refurbished units of the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 for $49 off (opens in new tab) and is giving customers $69 off the 256GB model (opens in new tab). These are some of the best prices we've seen, so if you don't mind the fact that the headsets are pre-owned then these could be some deals you'll want to snatch up while you can.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128GB, Refurbished): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $49.01 – This isn't the cheapest the Oculus Quest 2 has ever been (back in August it got a $100 price hike up to $399 from $299), but it's one of the best prices we've seen for it in the past few months. If you're content grabbing a refurbished model then this nearly $50 saving isn't half-bad.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (256GB, Refurbished): $499 $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $69.01 – This isn't the cheapest this 256GB Quest 2 model has ever been either (it also used to be $100 cheaper before August), but again it's one of the most budget-friendly offers we've seen in the past few months. If you're looking to snatch up Meta's best VR headset, this could be the deal you need this Black Friday.

The Oculus Quest 2 (or Meta Quest 2 to use its new, annoying name) is one of the best VR headsets out there. Yes, Meta does have the newer Meta Quest Pro, but not only is the device much more expensive, it’s also not really a VR headset – as many early adopters have found.

So the Quest 2 is the one you want, and you likely won’t regret picking it up. Using this headset you can play any of the best Oculus Quest 2 games out there – including this writer’s personal favorites Walkabout Mini Golf, Wands Alliances, and Resident Evil 4 VR. Plus, you can connect it to a PC to play great VR titles on Steam, such as Half-Life Alyx.

As mentioned above, the only thing to note here is that these deals are for a refurbished Quest 2, which means two things. First, it might not be in absolutely pristine condition – though Amazon Renewed guarantees that it will look like new and have at least 90% battery capacity compared to a fresh-out-the-box model, plus it’ll have a one-year warranty just like a brand-new Oculus Quest 2.

Additionally, you won’t get a free copy of Beat Saber if you buy one of these refurbished models; although that said, if you factor in the cost of picking the game up separately, this deal still saves you quite a bit off the headset’s full price.

