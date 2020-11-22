Black Friday headphone deal: get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for less than $200

If you’re shopping for a bargain on Black Friday headphones, you don’t want to miss this Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal that brings the popular wireless noise-cancelling headphones to their lowest price ever ahead of the Black Friday deals event.

The deal is happening at both Amazon and Walmart - so you’ve got your choice in retailers - and the price after the discount is just $199.99, down from their regular price of $349.99. (Not in the US? Keep scrolling to see the best deals in your region.)

According to the price-tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, that’s the lowest price the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones have ever hit, and it’s a deal that only comes around during major sales events.

Black Friday headphone deals

A deal worth making some noise about

So how good are they? In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, we lauded their class-leading noise cancellation and balanced sound, and appreciated the addition of the Google Assistant to answer queries and read back notifications from phones.

They last about 20 hours with noise cancellation turned on and listening at moderate volumes, which is more than enough for a trans-continental flight and back.

Where the Bose fall short is in the extra features department. There’s also no instant-mute feature like on the Sony WH-1000XM3 where you can put your palm over an earcup to hear what’s going on around you and it won’t stop playing music if it hears you talking like the Sony WH-1000XM4 do, either.

Still, at under $200, there’s a lot to like about the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and they’re definitely worth picking up if you’re buying for a traveler, commuter or really anyone who just needs a bit of peace and quiet these days.

Learn more about the upcoming November events with our guide to finding the best Cyber Monday deals and the top discounts from the Walmart Black Friday and Best Buy Black Friday sale events.