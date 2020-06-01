The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals for June 2020

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals offer a great way to save on what is still one of the best Android smartphones on the market, even after being surpassed by the Samsung Galaxy S10.
Because it's been out for a couple years, there's no excuse to pay the old base price of $750 for this phone. Indeed, Samsung sells the phone unlocked for $499, and they'll give you up to $450 when you trade in your old phone. Additionally, keep an eye out here for the best deals at carriers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.
The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals from US carriers
Samsung Galaxy 8 deals at T-Mobile | Save $150
This deal sees T-Mobile knock $150 off its list price for the Samsung Galaxy 8 to sell it at $600. That's the second best price offered by a carrier for this phone. Plus, T-Mobile will let you break it up into 24 payments of $25.
View this Samsung Galaxy 8 deal direct from T-Mobile.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 deals at Verizon | $696 or 24 monthly payments of $29| $150 prepaid card with new account
Verizon doesn't offer any discounts off its list price for the Samsung Galaxy S8, but that price has come down some since its release. Plus, if you're a new Verizon customer, you'll get a $150 prepaid card. Otherwise, Verizon sells this phone for $696, payable in 24 monthly payments of $29.
View this Samsung Galaxy S8 deal direct from Verizon.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 deals at AT&T | $654.99 or $21.84 for 30 months
Like other carriers, AT&T doesn't discount the Samsung Galaxy S8, but with a list price of $654.99, it does sell it for slightly less than Verizon and almost $100 less than when the phone was released. AT&T also offers the lowest monthly payment: $21.84 for 30 months (as opposed to 24 months, like its competitors).
Samsung Galaxy S8 deals at Sprint | $672 or $28 per month for 18 months
Like the other big carriers, Sprint also doesn't discount the Samsung Galaxy S8; it sells it for $672, a slight decrease from its original price. But, you can lease the phone for 18 months for $28; at the end of the lease, you can either purchase the phone for the remaining balance or trade it in for something else. This lease is part of Sprint's Galaxy Forever program, so anytime after 12 months, you can purchase the phone for the remaining balance or trade it in for a new model.
View this Samsung Galaxy S8 deal direct from Sprint.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 deals at Boost Mobile | $499.99
Boost currently has the best deal for the Samsung Galaxy S8; it sells it for only $500. The only caveat is you will have to pay for this phone upfront, and it can only be unlocked after 1 year of Boost Mobile service.
Samsung Galaxy S8 review
The Galaxy S8 is a brilliant phone - another success for Samsung
Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 155g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3600mAh
With the Galaxy S8, Samsung is getting nearer and nearer to smartphone perfection - so much so that the Galaxy S9 barely seems to have improved on it. The bezel-less design is something a little bit special in an area of tech that can sometimes feel like it's standing still. There are advancements with the splendid screen and fantastic 12MP camera, too.
Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S8 review