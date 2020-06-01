The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals for June 2020

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals offer a great way to save on what is still one of the best Android smartphones on the market, even after being surpassed by the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Because it's been out for a couple years, there's no excuse to pay the old base price of $750 for this phone. Indeed, Samsung sells the phone unlocked for $499, and they'll give you up to $450 when you trade in your old phone. Additionally, keep an eye out here for the best deals at carriers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals from US carriers

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals at Sprint | $672 or $28 per month for 18 months

Like the other big carriers, Sprint also doesn't discount the Samsung Galaxy S8; it sells it for $672, a slight decrease from its original price. But, you can lease the phone for 18 months for $28; at the end of the lease, you can either purchase the phone for the remaining balance or trade it in for something else. This lease is part of Sprint's Galaxy Forever program, so anytime after 12 months, you can purchase the phone for the remaining balance or trade it in for a new model. View this Samsung Galaxy S8 deal direct from Sprint.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 review

The Galaxy S8 is a brilliant phone - another success for Samsung

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 155g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3600mAh

Amazing, large display

Huge power

Great camera

Irritating biometric unlocking

With the Galaxy S8, Samsung is getting nearer and nearer to smartphone perfection - so much so that the Galaxy S9 barely seems to have improved on it. The bezel-less design is something a little bit special in an area of tech that can sometimes feel like it's standing still. There are advancements with the splendid screen and fantastic 12MP camera, too.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S8 review