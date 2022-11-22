Apple Watch SE 2022 falls to just $229 in record-breaking Amazon Black Friday deal

The Apple Watch SE 2022 has dropped to just $229 (was $249) (opens in new tab) thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals today - the lowest price yet on this budget smartwatch.

A $20 saving might not seem like the biggest news (especially since the older SE model is $149 at Walmart right now), but it's the first discount we've ever seen on this relatively new release.

The Apple Watch SE 2022 is the brand's more budget-focused wearable for this year but it's more of a mid-tier smartwatch when you compare it to other brands. It's got a speedy chip inside, a great display, and all the fitness and sleep tracking you'd expect from an Apple wearable. Overall, it's a fully featured device that's going a much better Black Friday deal versus the Apple Watch 8 for most people.

A few differences in the models include the lack of an always-on display and ECG monitor on the SE model, which aren't deal breakers by any stretch of the imagination. The 2022 SE model does, however, feature an improved chip over the previous 2020 iteration, as well as a lighter shell, new colors, and a crash detection feature. These are arguably minor updates, but it's potentially worth opting for the latest model here if you're looking for the latest and greatest.

Black Friday Apple Watch SE 2022 deal

Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was $249 now $229 at Amazon

Amazon's just posted the first-ever price cut on the latest Apple Watch SE this week thanks to its early Black Friday deals. At $20 off, the saving isn't massive here but it's easily the lowest price yet on this excellent budget wearable. While it lacks the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch 8 (like an always-on display or ECG), a snappy processor, great battery life, and an array of useful fitness features makes the latest SE easily the best value Apple Watch on the market right now.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon

This is only the second time we've seen the latest Apple Watch 8 discounted at Amazon. The smartwatch has only been available for less than two months, but you can already save $50 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): was $279.00 now $149 at Walmart

The original SE isn't as good as the Series 8, Ultra, or the updated SE from a hardware point of view, but there's still a lot to love here for $150. With a recycled aluminum case, it's swim-proof, great for hiking with real-time compass and elevation readings, and allows you to take calls and answer messages from your wrist.