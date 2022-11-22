The best Black Friday Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $149

Black Friday is arguably going to be the best time to snag yourself a new Apple Watch, but this deal is one of the cheapest (and best value) ways to get your hands on an entry-level watch. Walmart is offering the first-generation Apple Watch SE for just $149.00, down from $279.00 (opens in new tab).

This is one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals, and perhaps one of the best Black Friday deals period, we've seen so far. The Apple Watch SE, originally released in 2020, was rated the best Apple Watch you could buy for the money when we first reviewed it.

Even though its sequel, the second-generation SE, debuted this year, it's hard to argue with our original assessment when this gen-one model is so attractively priced. Check out the deal in full below (Not in the US? Scroll down to check out the best Apple Watch SE deals in your region).

Black Friday Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): was $279.00 now $149.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The original SE isn't as good as the Series 8, Ultra, or the updated SE from a hardware point of view, but there's still a lot to love here for $150. With a recycled aluminum case, it's swim-proof, great for hiking with real-time compass and elevation readings, and allows you to take calls and answer messages from your wrist.

Why get this Apple Watch SE deal?

The Apple Watch SE is packed with health and fitness features designed to mesh perfectly with the iOS ecosystem. If you're already using an iPhone or Apple TV, you can use it in conjunction with the Apple Fitness+ service to see your statistics live during your workouts. With it, you can monitor your heart rate, VO2 max, workouts and recovery more effectively than simple guesswork, not to mention the additional connectivity options you get with an Apple Watch.

It's no secret there are not as many options here as some of the newer, more expensive models. However, if you are an existing iPhone user looking to take your first steps into fitness in 2023, you might not want to drop upwards of $300 on a device you're not going to get the most out of. This deal, at $149, is a perfect stepping stone. However, if it's not for you, then you can always check out the other Black Friday smartwatch deals live right now.

More Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals near you:

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple Watch SE, both generations, from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More US Black Friday deals: