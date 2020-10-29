Amazon Kindle sale: $30 price drop makes this e-book reader hard to pass up

In celebration of Alexa's birthday, Amazon is discounting some of its most popular devices, at prices that match or beat what we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Out of these deals, we're highlighting the deal for $30 off the 2019 Amazon Kindle, which we praised in our review for adding a handy built-in backlight.

Both the "ad-supported" and ad-free variants of the basic Kindle are on sale, with the cheapest e-reader on sale for a mere $59.99. This is the lowest we've seen yet on this relatively new device, but you can only take advantage of this sale today, October 29.

This basic Kindle model gives you a 167ppi, anti-glare display that makes it easy to see in the sun, plus a backlight for reading at night. Unlike a Fire tablet screen, this e-ink display won't hurt your eyes while reading your favorite bestsellers. Plus it's easy to hold in one hand while reading on the go or while eating.

Unless you want to hold out for a deal on the pricier Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, we suggest grabbing this basic Kindle now, as we don't anticipate Amazon Kindle price drops to get much better, even when Back Friday deals and Cyber Monday 2020 roll around.

Kindle (Latest model) with Built-in Front Light (Ad-Supported): $89.99 $59.99 on Amazon

The cheapest Kindle just got even cheaper thanks to today's early Black Friday sale. The new backlight makes it easier to read on at night, the main complaint most customers had, and it will last you a full month on one charge on average. View Deal

Kindle (Latest model) with Built-in Front Light (ad free): $109.99 $79.99 on Amazon

Don't want Amazon's ads popping up as screensavers or banners on your home screen? This model will cost a little extra, but you'll still save $30 from what you'd normally pay, and receive a more traditional Kindle reading experience.View Deal

