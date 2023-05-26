Acer Memorial Day sale now live - see the 4 best laptop deals starting at just $299

The official Acer Store has just launched its Memorial Day laptop sales today with excellent discounts on everything from super-budget Chromebooks to high-end gaming laptops.

With prices starting at $189.99 we think this is one of the best laptop sales we've seen yet from an official vendor - and you can find four deals that we think are particularly worthy of your attention just down below.

We've started with this Acer Aspire 5 for $299 (was $479.99), which we think is one of the better budget-orientated Windows-based options out there right now. Those with a bit more cash could also consider this upgraded Aspire 5 for $499.99 (was $799), which has a nearly unbeatable price considering the Core i7 and 16GB of RAM inside. Finally, this superb cheap Nitro 5 for just $679.99 (was $1,049.99) is offering what's likely the lowest price we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with a speedy RTX 3060 graphics card.

While Acer often gets overlooked in favor of more well-known PC vendors like Dell or HP, we highly recommend giving today's sale a glance if you're on the hunt for that next machine. So far, these are collectively some of the best deals we've seen ahead of the 'official' start date for this year's Memorial Day sales on Monday.

Four great laptop deals at Acer today

Acer Aspire 5 laptop: was $ 479.99 now $299.99 at Acer

Screen size: 15.6-inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-5300U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD The best budget laptop deal in the Acer Memorial Day sale is this fully-featured (but cheap) Acer Aspire 5. Not only does this one have a fairly decent Ryzen 3 chipset inside, but you'll also secure a full kit of 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - which are nice components to get at this price point. Pound for pound, this is a great budget Windows laptop that's perfect for casual use.

Acer Aspire 5 laptop: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Acer

Screen size: 14-inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD Another absolutely outstanding laptop deal in the Acer Memorial Day sale, this Aspire 5 offers great mid-range value. The combination of 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Core i7 chipset makes this one almost unbeatable specs-wise if you're on the hunt for a Windows workhorse in this budget range. The CPU in this model is a little older now but we'd still highly recommend it at this price since we were impressed by this model during our Acer Aspire 5 (2022) review.

Acer Aspire 7 laptop: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Acer

Screen size: 15.6-inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5625U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 This Acer Aspire 7 is exceptionally well priced for a machine with an RTX 3050 graphics card thanks to the Acer Memorial Day sales today. We'd hesitate to call this one a gaming laptop as it's angled as more of an Ultrabook with a discreet GPU, but it's going to be a great choice if you need that graphics card for design or creative work. The trade off for a cheap GPU in this machine, however, is the smaller storage drive.