Acer Memorial Day sale now live - see the 4 best laptop deals starting at just $299

By Alex Whitelock
published

Acer's Memorial Day sale is one of the best we've seen so far

Acer Nitro 5 and Aspire 5 laptops
The official Acer Store has just launched its Memorial Day laptop sales today with excellent discounts on everything from super-budget Chromebooks to high-end gaming laptops.

With prices starting at $189.99 we think this is one of the best laptop sales we've seen yet from an official vendor - and you can find four deals that we think are particularly worthy of your attention just down below. 

We've started with this Acer Aspire 5 for $299 (was $479.99), which we think is one of the better budget-orientated Windows-based options out there right now. Those with a bit more cash could also consider this upgraded Aspire 5 for $499.99 (was $799), which has a nearly unbeatable price considering the Core i7 and 16GB of RAM inside. Finally, this superb cheap Nitro 5  for just $679.99 (was $1,049.99) is offering what's likely the lowest price we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with a speedy RTX 3060 graphics card.

While Acer often gets overlooked in favor of more well-known PC vendors like Dell or HP, we highly recommend giving today's sale a glance if you're on the hunt for that next machine. So far, these are collectively some of the best deals we've seen ahead of the 'official' start date for this year's Memorial Day sales on Monday.

Four great laptop deals at Acer today

Acer Aspire 5 laptop: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Acer
Screen size: 15.6-inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-5300U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB SSD

The best budget laptop deal in the Acer Memorial Day sale is this fully-featured (but cheap) Acer Aspire 5. Not only does this one have a fairly decent Ryzen 3 chipset inside, but you'll also secure a full kit of 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - which are nice components to get at this price point. Pound for pound, this is a great budget Windows laptop that's perfect for casual use.

Acer Aspire 5 laptop: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Acer
Screen size: 14-inches
Processor: Intel Core  i7-1165G7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD

Another absolutely outstanding laptop deal in the Acer Memorial Day sale, this Aspire 5 offers great mid-range value. The combination of 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Core i7 chipset makes this one almost unbeatable specs-wise if you're on the hunt for a Windows workhorse in this budget range. The CPU in this model is a little older now but we'd still highly recommend it at this price since we were impressed by this model during our Acer Aspire 5 (2022) review

Acer Aspire 7 laptop: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Acer
Screen size: 15.6-inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5625U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

This Acer Aspire 7 is exceptionally well priced for a machine with an RTX 3050 graphics card thanks to the Acer Memorial Day sales today. We'd hesitate to call this one a gaming laptop as it's angled as more of an Ultrabook with a discreet GPU, but it's going to be a great choice if you need that graphics card for design or creative work. The trade off for a cheap GPU in this machine, however, is the smaller storage drive.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $1,049.99 now $679.99 at Acer
Screen size: 15.6-inches
Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
Graphics card: RTX 3060

If you're looking for a gaming laptop deal on a budget in this year's Memorial Day laptop sales you'll be hard pressed to beat this Acer Nitro 5 for sheer value. It's pretty much the cheapest machine we've ever seen to feature an RTX 3060 graphics card, which is an older component now but one that can still output fantastic performance at 1080p resolution. The trade-off is a slightly smaller storage drive but we won't let that stop us from recommending this machine as upgrading the SSD is a cheap and easy DIY project.

