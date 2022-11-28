Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: phones, TVs, soundbars - last discounts

Cyber Monday is here and Samsung deals are dropping left, right and center across. If you want to upgrade your home entertainment set-up, your TV, your soundbar, or your headphones, it's best to pay close attention to what's currently on offer from Samsung. So stick with us; we'll tell you everything you need to know to get the best Cyber Monday Samsung deal possible – whatever you've got your heart set on.

Samsung is a trusted – nay, revered! – name in home electronics. Many of the best soundbars are made by Samsung, and many are available at their lowest ever prices thanks to today's onslaught of Cyber Monday deals. Samsung can also lay claim to some of the best TVs and best wireless earbuds on the market right now. And that's just for starters!

We’ll keep updating this page with the top reductions and the best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung products as and when they happen. We’ll also share our recommendations about when and where to find the biggest bargains.

This year’s Cyber Monday Samsung deals are likely to be among the best of the year, so stay tuned: we'll bring you all the best offers here. (Although if you need a new TV and it doesn't have to say Samsung across the bottom, we're tracking the best Cyber Monday TV deals too.)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: BOGO, or get it free with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

This Verizon deal is similar to one you'll find for iPhones, but this time it's for a Galaxy S22. You can get it free with a trade-in or buy-one-get-one-$800-off if you need two phones. You can also get a $200 gift card if you're a new customer. This deal is also available on the Galaxy S22 Plus (opens in new tab), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab), where there's up to $1000 off with a trade-in.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $500 gift card with purchase at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Right now if you grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus on Verizon through Walmart you can get a $500 gift card with it, which could be put to good use towards holiday gifts. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the middle child of the S22 line, offering a big screen and strong specs, without excess of the S22 Ultra.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z 4 series: $350 off, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

(opens in new tab)The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a tremendously expensive phone, but it doesn't have to be with this deal, which knocks up to $350 off the price - depending on how much storage you opt for. The bigger saving though comes if you trade an old phone in, as that can additionally save you up to $1000, making this foldable super-phone a lot more palatably priced. If you'd rather buy a Z Flip 4, then there are savings to be had there too, under similar terms.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: up to $600 off with a trade-in (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: BOGO, or save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon has two different offers available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can either get a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off, or a buy-one get-$800-off-second multi-line saving. Plus, if you're a new customer you'll get an additional $200 gift card as a welcome bonus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z 3 series: was $1,799 now $1,199, plus up to $410 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn't Samsung's latest foldable anymore but it's still a top phone, and it's slightly more affordable than the Z Fold 4. With this discount it becomes even more affordable, as Samsung will cut $600 off the price — or even more if you trade another phone in at the same time. If you'd rather get the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 then there are savings to be had there too.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $899 now $725, plus up to $165 off with a trade (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q750B Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $799 now $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible amount of Dolby Atmos sound for the price. This is basically the Samsung HW-Q700B soundbar and subwoofer, but with two rear speakers bundled in. Considering the Q700B alone costs the same as this bundle, you're getting a phenomenal package. It creates a 5.2.1-channel system, with three channels from the soundbar, two rear channels, two real upfiring channels, and the subwoofer. Samsung's SpaceFit tech does a great job of tailoring the sound to your environment, too. This is the best-value soundbar package with rears we've seen this year so far – its size is great TV of 48-75 inches.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-S800B Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $897 now $597.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 33% saving is one of our favorite AV deals of Cyber Monday so far. We were blown away by how strong the Dolby Atmos effect from this soundbar is when we reviewed it – and yet it's a quarter of the size of the Sonos Arc. Even the subwoofer is good-looking and compact. Its low profile is ideal for a TV with a short stand, or just for anyone who want the most mimimalist soundbar possible. The overall sound quality and detail is excellent for this low a price – nothing else at this price delivers such great Dolby Atmos positional sound. It's suitable for TVs of 55 inches and up, and it's available for the same price in white too (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch soundbar: was $ 1,899 now $1,399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's gone crazy this year with deals on loads of products, including $600 off its top soundbar system. When we reviewed the 11.1.4-channel Q990B (opens in new tab), we found that it delivered fantastic Dolby Atmos immersion from a reasonably compact system. It's certainly not the cheapest soundbar, but it's more affordable than ever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q800B 5.1.2ch soundbar: was $999 now $699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung has unleashed some great soundbar sales, including $300 off this midrange model. That's the second lowest price we've seen this year (it was available for $400 off previously) for the Q800B, which is the successor to the Q800A system we previously reviewed (opens in new tab). For this new version, Samsung has upped the channel count to 5.1.2, and now supports a wireless Dolby Atmos connection from the TV. This is a great deal on a feature-packed bar.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $947.99 now $797.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's next-to-largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Cyber Monday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV (2022): was $1,497.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is slashing 33% off the price of the 55-inch version of The Frame (2022), a TV that impressed us with its excellent glare-reduction capabilities when we did a hands-on review (opens in new tab) earlier this year. If you're into art and are seeking a TV that was specifically designed to display art, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q80B QLED TV: was $1,197.99 now $897.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K TV is now $25% off in the Cyber Monday sales, and it’s well worth checking out. The Q80B boasts a very extensive built-in 4.2.2 channel sound system, thanks to Samsung’s OTS+ speaker array, so if you’re after good sound as well as a capable picture, this is the TV deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QN85B QLED TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K TV is now 29% off in the Cyber Monday sales, and it’s well worth checking out. The Q85B offers solid picture performance with a QLED panel and a mini-LED backlight. It's also gaming-friendly with a 120Hz display and Samsung's Game Hub for cloud gaming. Overall this is one of the best Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals happening now, so don't wait.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $1,197.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Cyber Monday deal on Samsung's 43-inch QN90B is among the best ones we've seen, and it also represents a near-record low price for this model. The QN90B series sets are Samsung's next-to-flagship mini-LED backlit models, offering impressive brightness and excellent black levels via high-precision local dimming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Samsung's sequels are a significant upgrade over the original Galaxy Buds, making this an excellent reduction. This offer is just on the lavender model, though, (you'll have to pay $10 more to go monochrome, which is still a decent saving) – but if you're good with the color, these have active noise cancelling capabilities and a balanced sound profile. Calls sound great, but it's also worth noting that these are only IPX2 water-resistant, so they won't be your ideal workout partner. Day-to-day commutes with your Samsung phone, though, will be perfect.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a serious saving on some highly rated buds – and we love that Mystic Rose colorway (although the deal is good for other finishes too). The Galaxy Buds Live boast good audio quality and a serious dollop of bass if you like your music with a lot of low-end frequencies. The battery life of 28 hours is especially good and the call quality is excellent too. These little buds even use bone conduction for better call clarity when you're on the move and end up somewhere noisy. Want the black pair and want to save an extra $10? (opens in new tab) Walmart's got you.

1. Samsung HW-Q930B A complete Dolby Atmos package for less Specifications Dimensions: 1110.7 x 60.4 x 120.0 mm (W x H x D) Speaker configuration: 9.1.4 Claimed audio power: N/A Connections: HDMI input (eARC), optical in, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth specifications Colour Black $899.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + The most immersive Dolby Atmos sound at the price + Powerful but nuanced, balanced sound + Expansive channel count Reasons to avoid - Not great with music - Shrill trebles can sound a touch harsh

This is a relatively new soundbar from Samsung, but it's already had a significant price cut to make it one of the best deals around. It gives you a soundbar, subwoofer and two rear speakers, creating a stunning dome of Dolby Atmos sound that nothing else matches for the price.

We hope to see it drop to around $999 in the US – for that price, it'll be an incredible upgrade.

Read more: Samsung HW-Q930B review

2. Samsung QN900B Premium 8K TV, with amazing detail and HDR performance Specifications Screen size: 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch Resolution: 8K Panel Type: Neo QLED / Mini LED Smart TV: Tizen HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ specifications Screen Size 65-inch HDR HDR Screen Type LED Read more ▼ $3,279 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $3,297.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $3,299.99 (opens in new tab) at Samsung (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Increased backlighting accuracy + Excellent colors + Built-in Dolby Atmos Reasons to avoid - Lacks Dolby Vision support - New 'Smart Hub' UI a step backwards - Limited 8K content

8K might feel a bit like overkill to some, so will it receive even a minor discount for Cyber Monday? Call us overly optimistic, because there's no doubt in our mind that the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is on another level of performance – but you never know…

Samsung's Mini LED-sporting QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV offers stunning picture quality, exceptional color and brightness, terrific sound and outstanding blacks – all in a package that's unmatched in terms of design.

So why do we think there's a small (small) chance of a discount? Samsung's 2022 TV range sees the introduction of its new Smart Hub UI across its top models. It's a totally revamped interface that's anchored by a Google TV-inspired home screen populated by content recommendations from your various streaming subscriptions and apps.

Unfortunately, the change to a full-screen, content-packed home menu brings about some frustration. No longer can you easily adjust settings and change viewing modes on the fly – you now have to completely leave what you're watching or playing when bringing up said home screen, navigate to a sidebar menu, and then scroll down to a separate settings menu to perform actions that were just a few button presses away before.

It's a minor issue, sure, but having a good smart TV platform is absolutely essential if you want to win in a competitive market…

Read the full Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV review

Given Samsung's formidable reputation in the smartphone and tablet arena, it has long surprised us that the company's Galaxy Buds output never quite hit the mark. But that changed in the best way possible with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

And the even better news is that despite only launching at the end of August, we saw them drop in price in the UK during Black Friday (from £219 to £189; close to 14% off the MSRP), which could (could!) mean some savings across the pond, too…

The headline-grabber, if you own a Samsung Galaxy device (and thus, access to the Samsung Wearable companion app and home-screen widget) is 360 audio with optional head-tracking, thus allowing you to use your phone as the focal point to direct more of that new end-to-end 24-bit high-res audio to whichever ear you prefer.

These smaller, more comfortable and less arrogant earbuds (thought the company's kidney-bean shaped Galaxy Buds Live looked a little, um, brash? These are nothing like those) are packed full of useful perks such as excellent ANC, voice detect, wearer detection and customizable on-ear controls – all of which work very well indeed – plus IPX7 water ingress protection. All in all, a home run from Samsung – marred only by the disappointing five-hour battery life. Could that mean a Cyber Monday price cut? Impossible to say for sure. But watch this space…

Read our full Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review