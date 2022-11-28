Cyber Monday deals under AU$100: 15 top bargains you don't want to miss

Cyber Monday is officially upon us – it's the last day of the sales event kicked off by Black Friday on November 25. With the end on the horizon, however, comes new opportunities to save and some of the best deals of Black Friday sticking around to join the party.

While high-priced items like TVs and laptops tend to get the best discounts across both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's plenty of tech that you can score for under AU$100.

The good news is that you don't have to turn to only Amazon's Cyber Monday deals to find the best deals under AU$100 – although the vast majority is found there. Other major retailers also have plenty of items that are going cheap. And that makes these great options for Christmas gifts if you're keen to finish your prezzie shopping for next month.

So, to give you an idea of what you can get for under AU$100, we've picked 15 items that we're sure you can treat yourself or a loved one with without breaking the bank. But hurry, as a lot of the discounts end tonight (November 28) at 11:59pm AEDT.

15 of the top Cyber Monday deals under AU$100

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$99 AU$49 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) Amazon is often pretty aggressive with Black Friday discounts on its own products, but we didn't expect the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab) to be this cheap! Ticking off all the video and audio formats you could need: Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it represents one of the most affordable ways to upgrade your home entertainment system.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo X Full HD Webcam | AU$139 AU$50 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$89) Whether streaming live gameplay or creating videos for YouTube or TikTok, your laptop's built-in webcam just won't cut it. And at just AU$50, this webcam will record at 1080p/30fps or at 720p at a smooth 6fps. To make sure you look great, there's autofocus on board, plus a variety of mounting options. And it's a webcam small enough to take with you wherever you go.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse | AU$109.95 AU$39 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$70.95) Offering incredible battery life, comfort and the ability to connect via the included USB dongle or Bluetooth, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed (opens in new tab) represents a great gaming upgrade in an ergonomic design. It does only provide the bare minimum for a gaming mouse however, so if your gaming intentions are more hardcore, you may wish to look for something more customisable.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 + USB sound card | AU$174.95 AU$74.10 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$100.85) The Razer BlackShark V2 is an excellent gaming headset, offering comfort and great sound, plus even greater value having nabbed a AU$100 discount. The inclusion of a USB sound card here allows you to unlock THX Spatial Audio for games that support it, offering a chance to experience more immersive sound during gameplay. Don't need a USB connection? Buying the BlackShark V2 X is even cheaper at just AU$47 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard | AU$79 AU$36 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$43) One of the best travel keyboards you can buy, the Logitech K380 (opens in new tab)was already good value at AU$79 in our opinion. But now that it's better than half price, it's a genuine bargain. With it, you can connect to three devices simultaneously via Bluetooth and improve productivity using the four hotkeys.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | AU$124.95 AU$39 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) (save AU$85.95) As the first PS5 entry in one of PlayStation's headline franchises, Horizon: Forbidden West was destined to get attention and has found itself in many Game of the Year conversations. As a title taking full advantage of next-gen gaming's capabilities, most particularly with its stunning scenery, this one is close to a must-have for the PS5. Discounted days ago to its then-best price of AU$49, it's now available at an even greater discount for just AU$39.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) | AU$149 AU$79 at the Google Store (opens in new tab) (save AU$70) We love the 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub's (opens in new tab) ability to track sleep. Although it’s not as detailed as what you’ll get with wearable devices, it's still pretty innovative. The 7-inch touchscreen is a great smart display, putting a lot of control at your fingertips. There’s no camera on this device, so no video calls here sadly, but that guarantees your privacy. Otherwise, Google Assistant is super handy, and the speaker is great for enjoying music and videos, as well as controlling your smart home. For just AU$79, it’s a great addition to any bedside table.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo (2020; 4th gen) | AU$149 AU$74 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$75) We were hoping the Echo speaker would be a little cheaper this time – AU$74 has been its lowest price previously, towards the end of last year. Still, back to its lowest price, this Alexa smart speaker is slightly bigger than the Echo Dot, so you get better volume and sound as compared to the 4th-gen Echo Dot. And the Echo is available in three different colours to suit different decors.

(opens in new tab) Betrayal At House On The Hill – 2nd Edition Board Game | AU$84.99 AU$40.11 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$44.88) One of the more popular and acclaimed co-operative board games out there, Betrayal at House on the Hill charges 3-6 players with building their own haunted mansion and then doing their best to escape it alive. With 50 playable scenarios, this one has high re-playability value and is a great addition to family board-game night. Especially now thanks to this saving of 53% courtesy of Amazon for the game's second edition.

(opens in new tab) Philips Airfryer Essential (HD9200/21) | AU$199 AU$99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) A compact air fryer model that’s ideal for smaller households, the Philips Airfryer Essential is able to fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat delicious meals while saving time and energy... and without the bare minimum of oil. Unlike its bigger XL siblings, it only offers a single cooking drawer with a 4.1L/0.8kg capacity (Philips claims it’s good for making meals of three serves), but you really can’t argue with this price: it’s now available at less than AU$100.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | AU$149 AU$74 at Rebel Sport (opens in new tab) (save AU$75) Available in black (opens in new tab) and in rose black (opens in new tab) colour options at half price, the Fitbit Inpire 2 is a great fitness tracker on a budget. Keep tabs on your activity and sleep, plus your heart rate and Active Zone Minutes. There's up to 10 days of battery life, menstrual tracking, guided breathing sessions and more here, offering great bang for your buck.

(opens in new tab) One by Wacom graphic tablet (medium, red) | AU$130 AU$81.75 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$48.25) This highly capable graphic tablet has been dropped down below AU$100 thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales, seeing a discount of 37% in total for this Medium size slate. Subtle but capable, this creative pad is one of the best graphic tablet options for all but the more serious graphic designers, and that's thanks to its simple yet reliable functionality combined with quality specs from Wacom.

(opens in new tab) Game Creators – Mega Makers Pack | AU$648.30 AU$25.93 at Green Man Gaming (opens in new tab) (save AU$622.37)



Nope, that's not a typo, with this bundle you can save over AU$600 to get your hands on absolutely everything you'd need to start building your very own video game. You get three core game-making programs and an additional 11 collections of assets to use to make your very own game. Since we know tech and gaming have a bright future, there's really no better time than now to learn how to do it all yourself, right?

(opens in new tab) Anker PowerCore III 60W Portable Charger | AU$139.99 AU$89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) If you're on the move or out on the town a lot, the last thing you want is your tech items to run out of juice and leave you stranded. That's why you want to have the kind of reinforcement offered here by the Anker Powercore III portable charger, which holds plenty of juice and can be used to charge your laptop, tablet, phone or anything in between requiring an energy kick.