Logitech K380 keyboard review: the perfect remote work companion

Who says cheap keyboards aren’t worth your money? The Logitech K380 is an economical option that feels premium, with its comfortable and satisfying keys, travel-friendly and stylish design, and robust feature-set. We’d recommend this keyboard even if you’re not looking for something compact or cheap.

Logitech K380: One-minute review

Sometimes, you need a sturdy mechanical keyboard that gives you that satisfying clickety-clack that only mechanical switches can offer. Other times, you need something like the Logitech K380 – compact, versatile, the best keyboard to travel with.

This multi-device, multi-platform 75% productivity keyboard manages to have a footprint equal to or even slightly smaller than most mini keyboards . That, combined with its lightweight and svelte frame, makes it an ideal travel keyboard, being something you can easily slip in the big pocket of your laptop bag or backpack .

But, make no mistake: the Logitech K380 is also a capable keyboard, better feeling and better performing than most of the ones you see on cheaper laptops as well as most of the options at its price point. More than just a compact keyboard , its $39 (£44, AU$79) price will surprise you once you take it out for a spin – its keys are comfortable and uncrowded, its look is stylish, and its features abound.

So, even if you buy this for the sole purpose of using it as your travel companion, you’ll have a hard time letting it go when you return home.

Logitech K380: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $39 (£39, AU$79)

$39 (£39, AU$79) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Logitech K380: SPECS Layout: 65% mini keyboard

Switch: Low-profile scissor switches

Programmable keys: No

Dimensions: 4.88 x 10.98 x 0.63 in (124 x 279 x 16 mm)

RGB or backlighting: No

The Logitech K380 will set you back a nice $39 (£44, AU$79), putting it right in the budget market in the US, the UK, and Australia. That means there’s really no need (or excuse) to scour Amazon to look for the cheapest keyboard then end up with a lemon that’s not only crappy in quality but crappy in typing experience as well.

If you’re looking for a more premium product, you could go for the Logitech MX Keys Mini , which is almost triple the price at $99 / £99 / €109. Or, if you need a full-sized keeb, the Logitech Signature K650 is only $10 / £10 more. Truth be told, though, the Logitech K380 should more than suffice, if you’re looking for something to see you through your daily productivity needs.

Value: 5 / 5

Logitech K380: Design

Slim, portable, fairly lightweight

Useful hotkeys you can reprogram

Three connectivity options

Slim, portable, and fairly lightweight, the Logitech K380 will only take up 4.88 x 10.98 x 0.63 inches of that coffee table you’re parking at for the rest of the day. That means that it’s small enough so you can still have space for your laptop and your cup of coffee, and not feel cramped. It’s fairly light as well at 423g (14.92oz) with the batteries inside.

It’s an attractive keyboard, not in a flashy way but in a minimalist way so you can easily imagine it on an influencer’s desk, no matter its color. And, it does come in several colorways – lavender lemonade, sand, graphite, off-white, rose. Opt for the Mac version, which is mostly the same except it's optimized for Mac, and you also have the Blueberry option.

The Logitech K380 doesn’t come with backlighting, sadly. However, that doesn’t get in the way of its functionality. It does come with a battery indicator LED and three Bluetooth connectivity LEDs so you know which device you’re currently connected to.

Yes, it comes with three Bluetooth connectivity options, and you can quickly switch from one to another using the three handy-dandy Easy-Switch buttons. Its Bluetooth 3.0 has a range of 10m (33ft) that lets you get pretty far back from your device. And, because it has multi-platform or operating system compatibility, that device can be your laptop, iPad, phone, PC, or your Apple TV.

But, what we really love here are its four hotkeys, all of which are customizable via the very user-friendly Logi Options+. At default, these hotkeys serve as the Home, Back, App-switch, and Contextual Menu buttons. For a more seamless workflow, we strongly suggest actually taking the time to change the actions on these to those you need the most. Your options aren’t limitless, but you can select from a handful of things – from the Copy or Cut command to quickly accessing the Calculator app.

Design: 4.5 / 5

Logitech K380: Performance

Low-profile scissor switches are comfortable

Keys are small but not cramped

Decent battery life but non-rechargeable

To achieve that slim, made-for-slipping-into-pockets design, Logitech has used its low-profile scissor switches here. These switches allow the Logitech K380 to be incredibly comfortable as well as satisfying to type on.

We wouldn’t say it’s as satisfying as Apple's Magic Keyboard. The K380’s switches have a bit more resistance to them. However, it’s a pretty fantastic keyboard to use, even during long work days. Just bear in mind that there is a bit of delay here when waking, about three to four seconds before you can start typing.

While it has a 75% layout, it manages to keep things compact by keeping the keys, which are circular or rounded, small or slim. The arrow keys are especially small. However, it’s something you’ll get used to in no time, and the keys are wide enough apart that you won’t feel cramped.

Sadly, it isn’t rechargeable and requires two AAA batteries to be of service to you. That is disappointing, as we like our wireless devices rechargeable. However, you can take comfort in the fact that it gives you 24 months of battery life.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the Logitech K380?

Buy it if...

You work and travel at the same time

Slim, compact, and lightweight, the Logitech K380 is the perfect keyboard to bring with you when you’re working and traveling at the same time.

You have a small desk space

If you’ve got a small desk (or you don’t have a desk at all), this keyboard has a small footprint so it won’t take up a lot of space.

You’re on a budget

For what it offers, it’s surprisingly cheap and a terrific value for your money.

Don't buy it if...

You want a full keyboard

This is a 75% keyboard so it doesn’t have a number pad and all the extra keys. If you absolutely need those for your daily workload, get a full-sized keyboard.

You prefer mechanical keyboards

The Logitech K380 uses scissor switches, which feel different from mechanical switches.

You want something you can mod

If you’re a keyboard modder or starting to get into the hobby, know that you won’t be able to mod this one.

Logitech K380: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value The Logitech K380 is not just cheap, it offers a lot for how much it costs. 5 / 5 Design Slim, portable, fairly lightweight, it boasts useful hotkeys and three connectivity options. 4.5 / 5 Performance Comfortable to type on with no noticeable lags, the Logitech K380 also offers decent, albeit non-rechargeable, battery life. 4.5 / 5 Total Overall, the Logitech K380 is a fantastic travel keyboard for productivity that looks good, feels good, and is cheap. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed November 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

