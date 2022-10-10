Logitech Signature K650 review

The Logitech Signature K650 offers great value, and not just because of its price. It comes with features that can really make a difference in day-to-day productivity workflows. Thankfully, its one serious flaw, the built-in palm rest, doesn’t detract from the overall experience.

Logitech Signature K650: One-minute review

The Logitech Signature K650 is a bit of an anomaly. It comes with a unique set of time-saving and productivity-oriented features that you’ll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. And, it’s all those features that make this keyboard special.

It’s also incredibly affordable, costing around the price of many of the best budget keyboards out there. Yet many of the keyboards that fit in that price category are stripped down and barebones, offering only one or two features. So, what Logitech has done here is pretty impressive.

Of course, it does have one big flaw – the built-in palm rest; but there’s little else to find fault with. The battery life, depending on use, might even outlast your computer, and the actual typing experience will satisfy all who aren't specifically looking for a mechanical keyboard . For under $50, you’ll have a hard time finding better. In fact, that might even be true for twice the price.

Logitech Signature K650: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $49 (£49, $89)

$49 (£49, $89) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK and Australia

Logitech Signature K650: SPECS Layout: Full-size

Switch: Plunger

Programmable keys: No

Dimensions: 193.5 x 457.3 x 24mm (7.62 x 18 x 0.94in)

RGB or backlighting: No

There are plenty of cheap keyboards out there, but a good chunk of them aren’t very good. However, there are a few that deliver excellent value and, at $49 (£49, AU$89), the Logitech Signature K650 is one of them.

Hitting the market in August of 2022, the K650 joined an even shorter list of wireless keyboards that cost no more than $50 (£50/AU$74). The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard, for example, costs the same, has a clean, minimalist look and works seamlessly with Windows. Of course, it only offers Bluetooth connectivity, while the K650 offers 2.4GHz wireless, too, not to mention the fact it's compatible with multiple operating systems.

There’s also the Cherry Stream Desktop bundle that even includes a mouse for that $50 price. But, again, you’re limited to one type of connectivity – wireless, in this case, and none of the extra features seen on the K650.

Value: 5 / 5

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Signature K650: Design

The K650 might be light but it takes up a lot of space

A lot of extra shortcuts and dedicated keys

Two forms of connectivity

At about 700g, the Logitech Signature K650 is light enough to throw in a backpack. Considering this is a full-sized keyboard with an incorporated palm rest, however, its overall footprint isn't small. It measures 193.5 x 457.3 x 24mm.

Those tight on space may prefer a model such as Logitech’s K380 keyboard; but there's a very specific reason for the K650’s size. Not only does it come with all the keys you'd expect to see on a full-sized keyboard, but it also has a number of dedicated keys as well as shortcuts that deliver a level of convenience we rarely see on keyboards that aren't geared toward gamers.

(Image credit: Logitech)

While the dedicated media buttons at the top of the keyboard are a nice touch, the function keys are where this keyboard shines. Their traditional functions are secondary here, which means you have to press “FN” first to use, say, F1. Instead, it's the various convenient and useful shortcuts that have been set as the primary function. Using these keys, we’re able to quickly open or close a browser tab, refresh the browser, or pull up emojis, for instance.

(Image credit: Logitech)

We particularly welcomed the ability to mute or unmute our mic while on a video call, instead of having to use the mouse pointer to scramble around to find the mute button on Zoom. We also liked the screenshot shortcut: if you use a Windows computer, then you'll know how frustrating it can be to take a screenshot, especially if you want just a portion of the screen. Just be aware that it defaults to Shift-Command-4, so you still have to select the portion of the screen you want to capture instead of just being able to grab the whole screen as one would expect.

There are even shortcuts to change OS layouts. For instance, FN + P changes the keys to a Windows layout; FN + O changes to MacOS; and FN + C to ChromeOS.

Logitech has put plenty of thought into other aspects of the K650 as well. It supports two types of connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.4GHz wireless via the included Logi Bolt USB Receiver. Regardless of which you opt for, it has a range of 10 meters, so you can use it from a couch, if you so choose. It’s also spill-resistant, so if you accidentally knock over a drink and get it wet, you won’t have to start looking for a replacement.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Signature K650: Performance

Keys are comfortable to use but feel slightly squishy

Palm rest doesn’t work as intended

Great battery life but not rechargeable

The keys on the Logitech Signature K650 might not offer the same tactile feedback as expensive mechanical keyboards, but they’re still satisfying to use. Of course, they do feel slightly squishy – again, they’re not mechanical – but they're responsive. Plus, since they’re ever so slightly raised at the corners and edges, we experience no issues hitting the intended keys.

We’ve spent long days writing articles and creating reports on this keyboard for weeks now, and we're happy to report that it delivers a comfortable typing experience.

(Image credit: Logitech)

What isn't really comfortable is the palm rest. Since it’s under two inches thick, it supports just the edge of our palm. It's angled down, too, so our wrists aren’t quite able to reach it. This means there’s no wrist support unless we push the keyboard farther away from the edge of the desk, so that our forearms are resting on the desk – but even that simply angles our wrists and hands. Considering the price, we didn't expect a plush palm rest. However, the one built into this keyboard just ends up taking up desk space without really providing anything of value. That’s a real drawback, but it’s one of the few here.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech Signature K650 does offer solid battery life. With two AA batteries, you get up to 36 months of use before they'll need replacing. While it isn't rechargeable, having to switch out the two batteries every three years or so isn't too environmentally unfriendly.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Logitech Signature K650?

(Image credit: Logitech)

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

It doesn’t really get any cheaper than the Logitech Signature K650. And, considering what's on offer, this keyboard delivers plenty of value.

You want to streamline your workflow

All those shortcuts and dedicated keys can make your working life much easier, whether you need to quickly mute your mic on a video call or take a screenshot.

You want a satisfying typing experience

This isn't a mechanical keyboard; but it’s still a pleasure to type on, and we’re happy to use it for hours on end.

Don't buy it if...

You rely on a palm rest for support

The K650 might come with a built-in palm rest, but it offers very little support. If you need that extra support to avoid injury after long hours of typing, look elsewhere.

You want the feeling of mechanical switches

The keys here feel pretty good, but they don't use mechanical switches. If you’re particular about that typing experience, spend a little more on a mechanical keyboard.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Cherry Stream Desktop keyboard

The Cherry Stream Desktop keyboard is incredibly appealing in terms of price, performance and comfort. And the easy setup is a no-brainer for even the least computer-savvy users. Read our full Cherry Stream Desktop keyboard review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Das Keyboard MacTigr

It's rare to find third-party keyboards for Macs, but the MacTigr is one of the most premium keyboards on the market. Read our full Das Keyboard MacTigr review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer Pro Type

The Razer Pro Type is a solid wireless keyboard that delivers an ice-white aesthetic and satisfying typing experience for both business and home office consumers. Check our Razer Pro Type review (opens in new tab)

Logitech Signature K650: Report card

Value The Logitech Signature K650 is cheap while still offering a lot of features you might not find on much more expensive models. 5 / 5 Design Not only does it come with tons of extra functionality but it’s easy to take advantage of. 4.5 / 5 Performance While this is not a mechanical keyboard, it was a pleasure to use. If only it weren’t for that palm rest. 4 / 5 Total While we’re not a fan of that palm rest, the extra functionality and ease of use, not to mention the price, are on point. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test