You can get a MacBook Air for $699 and a Dell XPS 13 for just $599 - is this the best time ever for laptop buyers?

Both the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13 are outstandingly good premium laptops - and both are on sale for some of the lowest prices we've ever seen currently.

For example, Walmart currently has the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $699, which isn't just a record-low price but a whopping $300 cheaper than the original retail price. Granted, it's an older 2020 model, but this is a superb deal for a machine that's still more than capable for most users in 2024.

Over at the official Dell store, you can pick up a 2022 XPS 13 for just $599 - which is almost unbelievable considering how premium this Windows laptop is. With super-thin display bezels and a gorgeous aluminum chassis, this model is a great buy right now - just know that it's the configuration with the 256GB SSD (like the M1 MacBook above).

Two outstanding good laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The 2020 MacBook Air is getting on a bit now but it's still one of our favorite laptops ever. Inside, you get a capable M1 chipset that's still great for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming content, or most work-from-home applications. Yeah, the bezels are a little thicker now but it's a great laptop - and one that is now sitting at a rock-bottom record-low price thanks to Walmart's latest deal.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315gmmks" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $799 now $599 at Dell<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">

Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The cheapest Dell XPS 13 you can buy right now is a third of the price of the fancy new models. In fact, at $599, this deal is the cheapest XPS 13 we've ever seen. There are some trade-offs, of course, in the fact that you get a relatively small 256GB SSD and an older 12th gen Intel Core i5, but this machine still features a premium high-end design. If you're just looking for a Windows machine to cover the basics then this one is a great choice.

But, which is the better deal right now?

(Image credit: Future)

Windows vs MacOS - it's a battleground that's been around for as long as computers have been a thing. In 2024, both eco-systems offer incredible app support, superb interfaces, and plenty of headroom for upgrades down the line. So, realistically, it comes down to personal preference in regard to which is best for you.

That said, we'd single out the MacBook Air M1 as an incredible bang-for-the-buck option for most people right now. Apple products haven't traditionally been known for their value, but this M1 MacBook is barely as expensive as some refurbished and second-hand models right now. It's quite simply a ton of laptop for the money.

Not only that, but the M1 chipset inside the MacBook Air is incredibly power efficient, which lends not only to excellent battery life but a unique fan-less design that's almost silent in operation. Performance-wise, there won't be much between the two laptops, but the Air will provide better battery life overall.

With all that said, both of these laptops are fantastic, powerful, and, above all, cheap. If your budget is around $600 to $700, you can't go wrong with either choice.

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our laptop deals and MacBook deals pages for more recommendations.