Huawei has surprised us with one of the best laptop deals you can buy right now

Laptops are designed to be used at home, while out and about, and in the office. To be ideal in all those settings, it needs to be sleek, light, and solid. One such laptop that delivers on all those fronts is the MateBook 14, which is now on sale at Huawei for £999.99 (was £1199.99).

This deal is for the Ultra 7, 16GB, 1TB model with a crisp OLED screen that will work as a powerful all-rounder. But you can also benefit from £200 off the Ultra 5, 16GB and 512GB alternative for a capable and affordable mid-range machine. Either way, you're guaranteed one of today's best laptop deals with a whole load of high performance without needing to part with too much cash.

Today's best Huawei laptop deal

Huawei Matebook 14: was £1,199.99 now £999.99 at Huawei UK Huawei's 14-inch laptop delivers a premium resolution of 2.8K with OLED technology. It's also a touchscreen for those who want the flexibility of not needing to use the trackpad or a peripheral mouse. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor elevates the laptop beyond the super-cheap budget alternatives and with 19 hours of battery life, it's sure to just keep going for a whole day's work.

We've not had the pleasure of testing this model of the Huawei MateBook series but looking at the specs alone makes for pretty impressive reading. The heart of the laptop is the Intel Core Ultra processor, complemented with 16GB of RAM. There's no shortage of power here to guarantee all sorts of tasks will be carried out with ease.

Then there's the ultra-slim design, which looks fantastic and is ideally sized and weighted to be super portable. I love the higher-than-standard 2.8K resolution display that doubles up as a touchscreen, too, which adds a premium feel to the device making it great for streaming media, as well as photo and video editing.

