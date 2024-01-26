Vodafone's Full Fibre 900 CityFibre broadband plan is now just £29 per month!

Looking to grab a new and upgraded broadband deal that will provide you with some of the fastest speeds on the market?

Well, right now, you can get Vodafone's Full Fibre 900 CityFibre plan for just £29 per month when you sign a 24-month contract. There's absolutely nothing to pay upfront with this deal and the 910Mbps average download speeds you'll receive should be more than quick enough to power even the busiest, biggest and most connected households.

But, if you want to make the most of this offer, then you'll have to be quick. This is because it expires on 30th January. You should also be aware that, in order to be eligible for this deal, you'll need to be able to connect to the CityFibre network.

Ready to make the most of this great offer? Click on the deal below. Alternatively, if you're looking for something cheaper or you don't need a package that's quite this quick, head over to our best broadband deals page. Here you'll find load more buying info, as well as a great range of broadband deals to suit every possible requirement.

Our Vodafone Broadband Deal

Vodafone Full Fibre 900 CityFibre | 910Mbps average download speeds | 24-month contract | No upfront fees | £29 per month

Searching for superfast speeds, but don't want to break the bank? This 910Mbps package from Vodafone is likely to be the one for you. After all, as well as providing average download speeds approaching the 1Gbps mark, there's also nothing to pay upfront with this deal and it only costs £29 per month. However, if you want to make the most of this offer then you'll need to be quick, as it expires on 30th January. You'll also need to check with Vodafone that your property is eligible to receive the connection and is connected to the CityFibre network.