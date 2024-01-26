Vodafone's Full Fibre 900 CityFibre broadband plan is now just £29 per month!

Looking to grab a new and upgraded broadband deal that will provide you with some of the fastest speeds on the market?
Well, right now, you can get Vodafone's Full Fibre 900 CityFibre plan for just £29 per month when you sign a 24-month contract. There's absolutely nothing to pay upfront with this deal and the 910Mbps average download speeds you'll receive should be more than quick enough to power even the busiest, biggest and most connected households.
But, if you want to make the most of this offer, then you'll have to be quick. This is because it expires on 30th January. You should also be aware that, in order to be eligible for this deal, you'll need to be able to connect to the CityFibre network.
Ready to make the most of this great offer? Click on the deal below. Alternatively, if you're looking for something cheaper or you don't need a package that's quite this quick, head over to our best broadband deals page. Here you'll find load more buying info, as well as a great range of broadband deals to suit every possible requirement.
Our Vodafone Broadband Deal
Vodafone Full Fibre 900 CityFibre | 910Mbps average download speeds | 24-month contract | No upfront fees | £29 per month
Searching for superfast speeds, but don't want to break the bank? This 910Mbps package from Vodafone is likely to be the one for you. After all, as well as providing average download speeds approaching the 1Gbps mark, there's also nothing to pay upfront with this deal and it only costs £29 per month. However, if you want to make the most of this offer then you'll need to be quick, as it expires on 30th January. You'll also need to check with Vodafone that your property is eligible to receive the connection and is connected to the CityFibre network.
Why choose Vodafone Broadband?
We think that Vodafone broadband is a great choice for many households. The company may still be best known as a mobile phone network/provider, but it now also offers a number of affordable, reliable and quick broadband packages.
As a result, it's easy to see how Vodafone has managed to attract more than one million customers to its broadband offering so far. We particularly like the company's wide range of options (35Mbps to 910Mbps), as well as its collection of upgraded Pro II packages. Many of the company's deals also significantly undercut the prices offered by the likes of Sky, BT and Virgin Media, too.
However, Vodafone isn't perfect. The company's customer service leaves something to be desired and Vodafone tends to hike the price of its deals significantly after the contract period ends.
That said, if you're looking for a cheap and reliable provider, it's hard to go wrong with Vodafone.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Tom is a freelance copywriter and content marketer with over seven years' experience. Originally from an agency background, he is proud to have worked on campaigns for a number of energy providers, comparison sites and consumer brands.
Most Popular
By Rhys Wood
By Rhys Wood
By Rhys Wood