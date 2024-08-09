Plusnet's ultrafast 'Full Fibre 300' broadband is now only £29.99 a month

Looking for a new broadband deal with Full Fibre speeds that won't break the bank? Well, we have found a fantastic offer from Plusnet that may just pique your interest...

At the moment, you can get Plusnet's 'Full Fibre 300' tariff for the affordable price of £29.99 a month. On top of this, you don't need to pay any upfront fees (these are usually £20), you get unlimited data and some top router tech included.

As you might be able to work out from the name of the package, you get average download speeds of 300Mbps. However, you also receive upload speeds of up to 50Mbps and a 'minimum speed guarantee' of at least 165Mbps. All of this, combined with the top-spec router and the fact Plusnet uses the dependable Openreach network to supply its broadband, means you're sure to get excellent performance when online.

As such, we think this deal can be ideal for most properties with high internet usage, as you should be able to stream, download, game and browse across multiple devices at once, without any issues. In fact, Plusnet even states this deal is 'perfect for streaming'. There's even free antivirus thrown in with Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect.

In order to get this deal you need to enquire via our link, however, you will also need to have access to Plusnet's Full Fibre network - but you can check this directly when you try to sign up. A final consideration here is that Plusnet states that 'on 31 March each year the monthly plan price will increase by £3 for broadband'.

This week's best Plusnet broadband deal

Plusnet | Full Fibre 300 | 300Mbps avg. download speeds | £29.99 p/m | 24-month contract | Unlimited data | No upfront fees

You can get Plusnet's ultrafast 'Full Fibre 300' tariff for just £29.99 a month on a 24-month contract. The package includes average download speeds of 300Mbps, unlimited data, an excellent router, free antivirus and you don't have to pay any upfront fees either. With all this, it's a top choice for most households and businesses, even those with high online demands. However, you will need access to Plusnet's Full Fibre network to get this deal.

Should I choose Plusnet for my broadband?

From our featured deal you'll be able to see that there's lots to love with Plusnet and that one of the biggest appeals of this provider is that you can get low prices on its tariffs. However, Plusnet has a lot more to offer as well, which is why it ranks firmly amongst the UK's best and most popular broadband providers.

Another positive about Plusnet is that it has packages to suit pretty much any household - which are again often available at great value prices. These range from slower ADSL speeds up to gigabit-capable ones.

Here are its current tariffs:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband - 10Mbps (ADSL for remote areas only)

- 10Mbps (ADSL for remote areas only) Plusnet Unlimited Fibre - up to 66Mbps (depending on location)

- up to 66Mbps (depending on location) Plusnet Full Fibre 74 - 74Mbps

- 74Mbps Plusnet 145 - 145Mbps

- 145Mbps Plusnet 300 - 300Mbps

- 300Mbps Plusnet 500 - 500Mbps

- 500Mbps Plusnet 900 - 900Mbps

Plusnet can also offer more flexibility than most in terms of contract lengths, as on selected packages you can get 12, 18 or 24-month options. There are also other perks to enjoy, such as:

Award-winning and UK-based customer services

Mobile tariff bolt-ons

Loyalty schemes and discounts at selected retailers

Money-off your bill referral schemes

Easy switching

Despite all of this though, you can still argue that Plusnet is a 'no frills' provider that's very much focussed on broadband and in particular lacks things like extra TV bundles. So if this is a deal-breaker for you, simply head over to our best broadband deals guide to find a package that better suits your needs.

Feel free to also enter your postcode into our widget below, as you'll then be able to see all the packages on offer right now in your area.