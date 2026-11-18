GTA VI officially launches at different times depending on Australia state and time zone

Preloading has been live since November 10

NBN Co has confirmed it has since recorded the most data ever transmitted across the network per second

We recommend Exetel's NBN 500 plan as a speedy option to ensure you can download the game quickly

The wait is almost over. GTA 6 will finally launch in Australia in the next few hours, with gamers across the country preparing to descend on Vice City for the first time in more than a decade. And if you've already bought your copy, you'll want to make sure it's downloaded and ready to play the moment the clock strikes midnight.

Just last week, I reported on the possibility of GTA 6 breaking the Australian internet, given the game's enormous popularity and the sheer demand that would be placed on the network by millions of eager gamers downloading its mammoth 212GB file.

Well, NBN Co has since followed up with some fresh figures, and while the Australian internet hasn't ground to a halt, it turns out GTA 6 has helped push the network to unprecedented traffic records.

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Rob Bates, Senior Manager, Media & External Communications at NBN Co, told me that on Thursday, November 12 — the same day code-in-box versions of the much-anticipated game became available to buy at retailers — the NBN network "hit a new traffic record of 33.19Tbps".

That's a new all-time high, surpassing the previous record of 32.91Tbps set in 2025.

Of course, as much as I (and I’m sure Rockstar) would love to attribute the record entirely to GTA 6, Rob was quick to point out that a Fortnite patch was also released on the same day, which would have contributed to the increased demand.

"That's about 3Tbps or 10% above baseline," he confirmed, adding that it was "the most data ever transmitted across the network per second".

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For some perspective, 3Tbps is equivalent to 3,000Gbps. Considering even the fastest widely available residential NBN plans currently top out at 2Gbps, that's an almost incomprehensible amount of additional network traffic.

And while the record wasn't solely GTA 6's doing, the game's influence on Australia's internet usage is undeniable.

Since preloading began, NBN Co has recorded more than 70 petabytes (PB) of additional data traffic, which Rob said is "roughly equivalent to 330,000 GTA 6 downloads".

To put that into perspective, 70PB is approximately 70 million gigabytes of data. That's an extraordinary amount of downloading in the space of little more than a week, even if not all of it can be attributed directly to Rockstar's blockbuster.

Tasmania leads the GTA 6 download frenzy

Interestingly, while you might expect Australia's most populous states to have experienced the biggest increases in internet traffic, NBN Co's data reveals a slightly different story.

During the first four days of the GTA 6 preload period, Tasmania recorded the largest peak increase in network traffic above its usual baseline, at a whopping 16.3%.

South Australia followed with a peak increase of 14.2%, narrowly ahead of Victoria at 13.9%, while New South Wales and Queensland recorded increases of 13.8% and 13.6%, respectively.

Western Australia, meanwhile, recorded the smallest peak increase at just 6.6%. Here's how every state and territory compared:

Swipe to scroll horizontally State / territory Peak increase above baseline Tasmania 16.3% South Australia 14.2% Victoria 13.9% New South Wales 13.8% Queensland 13.6% Northern Territory 8.9% ACT 8.7% Western Australia 6.6%

Tasmania also came out on top when looking at the average increase in traffic across all four days, recording a 10.7% rise above baseline. Victoria followed at 9.1%, with South Australia rounding out the top three at 8.2%.

It's worth remembering that these figures represent increases relative to each state's usual internet traffic, rather than the total amount of data downloaded. They also don't tell us exactly how many people in each state have purchased GTA 6.

Nevertheless, they offer a fascinating glimpse into just how much demand the game has generated before anyone has even had the chance to play it.

And with the official launch still to come, there's every possibility that Australia's internet traffic records could be challenged once again.

Where to buy GTA 6 in Australia

If you've somehow managed to resist preordering GTA 6 until now, there's still time to get your hands on a copy before launch.

The game is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with digital copies available through the PlayStation Store and Xbox's Microsoft Store.

Alternatively, you can purchase a physical code-in-box version from participating Australian retailers. Just remember that these boxed versions don't contain a physical disc. Instead, you'll receive a download code, meaning you'll still need to download the game before you can play.

And with a download size of up to 212GB, I'd strongly recommend getting started as soon as possible, especially if you're on a slower internet connection.

And while the Black Friday sales in Australia might currently be live, it’s practically a guarantee that we won’t see any discounts on the game. There are, however, a number of Black Friday PS5 deals on accessories, including headsets and earbuds.

Is it too late to upgrade your NBN plan for GTA 6?

With GTA 6's launch just hours away, you might be wondering whether it's worth upgrading your internet plan to speed up the download.

The short answer is yes, although whether you'll see the benefits before launch is another matter.

If you're already connected to the NBN via Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC), you may be able to upgrade to a faster speed tier relatively quickly. In some cases, a speed change with your existing provider can take effect within hours, although this isn't guaranteed.

Switching to an entirely new provider can also be relatively straightforward on these connection types, particularly if you're moving between compatible services. However, activation times vary, so I wouldn't recommend relying on a last-minute switch if your sole goal is to play GTA 6 the moment it launches.

It's also worth checking your current provider's cancellation and billing policies before making the jump. While many of the best NBN plans come without lock-in contracts, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll receive a refund for any unused days you've already paid for.

Some providers charge for an entire billing period, even if you cancel partway through, which could leave you paying for two services at once.

That said, even if you miss the launch window, upgrading to one of the fastest NBN plans could still be worthwhile. GTA 6 is unlikely to be the last enormous game download you'll encounter, and a faster connection can make a noticeable difference when downloading games, installing updates or sharing your connection with other people in your household.

Just make sure your connection type, router and home network can actually support the speeds you're paying for.

Exetel One | 500Mbps | AU$80p/m Exetel’s The One Plan is pretty perfect if you ask me. Gamers in particular will be pleased to know that the most recent ACCC data found Exetel to have the lowest ping speeds, meaning it could be a great option for lag-free online play. Elsewhere, there’s exceptional value, as the fixed-rate cost means it’s the only one to come in under AU$1,000 from year two onwards. There are other perks too, including the ability to boost the download speed to NBN 1000 (860Mbps TES), and even to save AU$1 a day and downgrade the speed to 12Mbps, ideal if you're away from home for a long time. • AU$80 minimum cost

• AU$960 yearly cost • View more of the best NBN 500 plans

Superloop Lightspeed | 860Mbps | AU$89p/m (first 6 months, then AU$114p/m) Superloop is another gamer-friendly option, especially with its NBN 1000 plan, that should have GTA 6 downloaded in no time, particularly because it's been found to overdeliver on speed claims in ACCC reporting. • AU$89 minimum cost

• AU$1,218 first year cost

• AU$1,368 ongoing yearly cost • View more of the best NBN 1000 plans

Ultimately, GTA 6 may not have broken the Australian internet, but it's certainly demonstrated just how much demand a single game can generate. And if these preload figures are anything to go by, NBN Co could have another record-breaking night ahead of it.