Buddy’s Black Friday NBN deals usher in lower costs and faster speeds

With the vast majority of Black Friday sales primarily focused on big-ticket tech items, discounts on the best NBN plans can often go under the radar. But Buddy Telco, the budget-focused offshoot of Aussie Broadband, has just dropped some Black Friday NBN deals that are guaranteed to get your tail wagging.

Buddy’s deals include refreshed introductory pricing across three of its four plans, with the cheapest plan now starting at AU$59 per month. Meanwhile, its fastest NBN 1000 plan has seen a huge increase in its typical evening speed figure, rising from 600Mbps to a staggering 875Mbps. The AU$99 per month charge remains, but it's hard to complain too much. Already the outright cheapest provider in the country, we think this major speed boost makes it unequivocally the best NBN 1000 plan you can get.

Read on to find out more about Buddy’s Black Friday NBN deals. All plans come with unlimited data and work on a no lock-in contract basis.

Buddy Telco NBN 25 plan

Buddy | 24Mbps | AU$59p/m (first 6 months, then AU$65p/m) Buddy’s NBN 25 plan was previously AU$65p/m with no introductory discount. That’s all changed for Black Friday, and you’ll now save AU$36 over the first 6 months. It’s not a huge discount admittedly, and you can find cheaper plans at this speed, but you’re getting the Aussie Broadband network – one of the most highly regarded in the country – which makes this plan ideal. We'd suggest this plan for smaller households that carry out basic web-based tasks and own fewer devices. • AU$59 minimum cost

• AU$744 first year cost

• AU$780 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy Telco NBN 50 plan

Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$65p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m) To be honest, despite Buddy advertising this as a Black Friday deal, we’ve actually monitored the same introductory cost for the last few weeks. Still, it’s a fantastic deal and makes Buddy among the cheapest providers on the most popular NBN 50 speed tier. This plan will suit the majority of households, as it’s capable of connecting multiple devices and users at once, with enough speed to satisfy all. • AU$65 minimum cost

• AU$840 first year cost

• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy Telco NBN 100 plan

Buddy | 99Mbps | AU$75p/m (first 6 months, then AU$85p/m) The headline feature of this plan from Buddy isn’t just the AU$60 savings over the first 6 months, but the ever so slight increase in typical evening speed from 98Mbps to 99Mbps. While that’s still not technically the maximum available on this tier, it does at least prove that Buddy regularly monitors its network to determine the speeds customers are actually achieving. This plan is also the fastest available to all connection types and is capable of supporting multiple 4K streams and numerous connected devices. • AU$65 minimum cost

• AU$960 first year cost

• AU$1,020 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy Telco NBN 1000 plan

Buddy | 875Mbps | AU$99p/m There’s no intro price discount on Buddy’s fastest NBN plan, but the big news is that the typical evening speed figure has increased from 600Mbps to a staggering 875Mbps, making it the second fastest in the country behind Swoop. We’ve long thought Buddy’s network was already capable of delivering such speeds based on real world customer reviews, so this is a welcome confirmation. What’s more, despite not reducing the price, Buddy’s NBN 1000 plan remains the outright cheapest in the country. • AU$99 minimum cost

• AU$1,188 yearly cost

Buddy’s Black Friday NBN deals are running until Tuesday, 3 December, so you have less than a month to sign up and get connected to a new plan before Christmas.

Do note, that Buddy’s plans don’t come with a modem router supplied, so you will need to bring your own. But if you already have an NBN plan, you should also already have a router. Buddy also doesn’t have human customer support and instead relies on an AI chatbot to handle all queries. However, if you do have a particularly tricky-to-solve problem, then you can be passed on to a human to speak to.