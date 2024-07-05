Apple's MacBook Pro M3 laptops have never been cheaper with up to $500 off

Amazon's early Prime Day deals are currently giving us some of the lowest-ever prices on the Apple MacBook M3 range with discounts of up to $500 depending on the variant. If you've been holding out on upgrading to the next generation of Apple's silicon then now could be the perfect time to pull the trigger.

One of the most staggering discounts available is the MacBook Pro M3 with eight-core CPU (and 10-core GPU). This 14-inch model is available for $1,400, just shy of $200 off, and it features a 512GB SSD and is available in either Space Gray or Silver. While we've seen this model at this price earlier in June, albeit briefly, it's never been bettered.

If you're after a little more power then you're in luck. That's because the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro chip (11-core CPU and 14-core GPU) is discounted to $1,699 for a $300 saving. It's never been cheaper than this, so don't miss your chance to bag a bargain. This MacBook has a Liquid Retina XDR display, 18GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, so it's a productivity powerhouse if ever we've seen one. You can get the 14-inch laptop with a 1TB SSD (and the processor bumped up to a 12-core CPU, with an 18-core GPU) for just $2,099 for a $300 discount.

Finally, there's the larger MacBook Pro 16-inch which is on sale for $2,399 for a mammoth saving of $500. The discounted variant has 36GB RAM and a 12-core CPU with an 18-core GPU - it's the most powerful machine of the lot here, and the cheapest that this model has ever been.

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro M3 deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3: was $2,899 now $2,399 at Amazon

The biggest discount is reserved for the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 which is down to only $2,399 with a massive $500 discount. It has 36GB RAM combined with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU for those who really need a powerful performer.

We love both of these MacBook Pro models, as we made clear in our reviews of the 14-inch and 16-inch laptops.

We gave the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 a near-perfect 4.5-star review, calling it the arrival of the 'Mac gaming rig' and observing that: "If you want the fastest laptop Apple has ever produced, and one that rivals the speed of any Windows system, look no further." The level of power packed into the sleek aluminum chassis is certainly impressive.

That extends to the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max) as well. This also received a glowing 4.5-star review that described the machine as the "most powerful MacBook ever." We also noted: "The MacBook Pro 16-inch is the latest and greatest version of Apple's powerful prosumer laptop."

The only real criticism we can throw at these laptops is their high price tags, but with the hefty discounts seen here in these early Prime Day deals, those asking prices are a lot easier to swallow.