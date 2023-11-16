Apple’s 15-inch 2023 MacBook Air is an absolute steal in this epic Black Friday deal
Just months old, you can nab AU$402 off Apple’s crowd-pleasing all-rounder
It’s rare to find the latest MacBook Air with more than 10% off, but it’s times like the Black Friday sales when you can score a much better deal. If you’re keen to buy, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air is currently AU$402 off on Amazon, which is a discount of 18%.
The 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) only released in June this year and its current discounted price of AU$1,797 is the lowest we can remember seeing on the 256GB model so far. If you want to up your storage, you can currently grab the 512GB 2023 MacBook Air for 15% off on Amazon.
This is the laptop to get if you want a big-screen MacBook Air, as you’re getting a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display on this machine and it comes with seriously impressive 500 nit brightness.
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD |
AU$2,199 AU$1,797 on Amazon (save AU$402)
Amazon has slashed AU$402 off the latest MacBook Air, and it’s discounted in the grey, silver and gold colour options. The standard saving on a new Apple product is typically 10% off, so this is a much better deal that nets you 18% off. This machine could potentially drop further in price on Black Friday if stock is still available, but there’s really no guarantee.
Our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review praised this laptop for its slim design, top-notch screen and quite possibly the best speaker setup available in a laptop to date. The 15.3-inch screen means you’re sacrificing a little portability, but it’s still impressively thin for a larger laptop.
If you’re looking for something smaller, you could alternatively go for the 13-inch MacBook Air that came out in 2020. Note that this older model comes equipped with Apple’s M1 processor, while the 2023 version has the upgraded M2 chipset. So, you’ll get better performance from the M2-powered model, but if you’d rather save around AU$550, consider going for the 2020 MacBook Air instead.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2020) | M1 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD |
AU$1,499 AU$1,246 on Amazon (save AU$253)
Amazon’s offering a great deal on the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2020, and while it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen, it’s very close to it – the absolute cheapest was AU$1,149 via eBay. You can pick it up for AU$1,246 right now in either grey, silver or gold from Amazon.
Looking for more MacBook discounts? We have a dedicated page for Black Friday Apple deals, along with a guide to Black Friday laptop deals if you want to see some alternatives to Apple.
