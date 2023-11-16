Apple’s 15-inch 2023 MacBook Air is an absolute steal in this epic Black Friday deal

It’s rare to find the latest MacBook Air with more than 10% off, but it’s times like the Black Friday sales when you can score a much better deal. If you’re keen to buy, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air is currently AU$402 off on Amazon, which is a discount of 18%.

The 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) only released in June this year and its current discounted price of AU$1,797 is the lowest we can remember seeing on the 256GB model so far. If you want to up your storage, you can currently grab the 512GB 2023 MacBook Air for 15% off on Amazon.

This is the laptop to get if you want a big-screen MacBook Air, as you’re getting a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display on this machine and it comes with seriously impressive 500 nit brightness.

Our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review praised this laptop for its slim design, top-notch screen and quite possibly the best speaker setup available in a laptop to date. The 15.3-inch screen means you’re sacrificing a little portability, but it’s still impressively thin for a larger laptop.

If you’re looking for something smaller, you could alternatively go for the 13-inch MacBook Air that came out in 2020. Note that this older model comes equipped with Apple’s M1 processor, while the 2023 version has the upgraded M2 chipset. So, you’ll get better performance from the M2-powered model, but if you’d rather save around AU$550, consider going for the 2020 MacBook Air instead.

Looking for more MacBook discounts? We have a dedicated page for Black Friday Apple deals, along with a guide to Black Friday laptop deals if you want to see some alternatives to Apple.