Apple MacBooks are in the spotlight during Amazon's Spring Sale: you can save up to $400 right now

By published

It's no Prime Day, but these MacBook deals are solid

Image of M4 MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been eyeing up a move for any of Apple's M-based MacBooks, you've arrived at the perfect time. Amazon's spring sale is well underway, and that means there are plenty of deals available for laptops, but it will be hard to find deals better than these.

The Apple M4 MacBook Pro is now available on Amazon for $1,399 (previously $1,599), while the brand-new Apple M4 MacBook Air is available on Amazon for $949 (previously $999), and the best deal among all is the Apple M3 MacBook Air available on Amazon for $1,099 (previously $1,499).

All three of these MacBooks cater to high-performance needs thanks to the M3 and M4 chips, and while we still have Apple's M5 lineup to look forward to, (supposedly slated for late 2025), I doubt you'd want to miss any of these deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Apple MacBook deals in your region!

Today's best Apple M4 MacBook Pro deal

Apple M4 MacBook Pro
Apple M4 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

With the power of Apple's new M4 chip, the MacBook Pro provides great performance results in both productivity and gaming, with a 10-core CPU and GPU. Its 16GB of unified memory does enough to take intense processing tasks to a high standard.

View Deal

Today's best Apple M4 MacBook Air deal

Apple M4 MacBook Air
Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 at Amazon

Apple's M4 MacBook Air is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. It provides an almost all-day battery life, ideal for those working on the go.

View Deal

Today's best Apple M3 MacBook Air deal

Apple M3 MacBook Air
Apple M3 MacBook Air: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon

Dive into CPU-intensive applications with ease, using the Apple M3 MacBook Air to breeze through. This model features 24GB of unified memory, meaning you can give it a run for its money in gaming while enjoying fantastic battery life.

View Deal

As someone who is mostly accustomed to using Windows 11-powered systems, I've always liked the macOS user interface and have been intent on diving into using it. So if I wanted to make a move for any MacBooks now, it would more than likely be the M3 MacBook Air.

Not only is the current discount one of the biggest among the three MacBooks on sale, but this model also comes with 24GB of unified memory. I've always said that if I'm going to spend a lot of money on any laptop, it must be capable of gaming at acceptable performance levels, and the MacBook Air provides just that.

There's currently no official confirmation on any specifications of Apple's next M5 lineup, so in the meantime, this is the ideal choice.

