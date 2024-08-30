Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is currently flying off the shelves at Amazon with $200 off for Labor Day

Amazon is busy with its price-cutting right now and in terms of Labor Day deals, there's a great bargain to be had on the MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 chip (and another Air model besides).

Normally, the entry-level version of the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) would set you back $1,099, but Amazon just chopped that price down to $899, which is $200 off, or close to a 20% saving.

With the entry-level MacBook Air you get 8GB of Unified Memory and a 256GB SSD, so while storage is a bit scant, you can always bulk that up using an external drive. (Particularly seeing as Apple is bringing in changes with macOS Sequoia to faciliate installing apps directly on an external drive, where that's possible).

We were pretty much blown away by the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) in our review, where it scored the full complement of 5-stars, and we praised the laptop for its excellent performance - thanks to that M3 chip - along with impressive battery life, and stellar design. Not to mention the improved value proposition - and of course it's even better value with a hefty discount applied.

Indeed, this is the top-selling laptop on Amazon at the time of writing, and while we're sure the retail giant has plenty of stock, you may not want to wait too long if you fancy grabbing a bargain here.

Amazon also has a deal on this laptop's larger sibling, the MacBook Air 15-inch (M3), which we've included below - and it's every bit as compelling for those who want the bigger size.

Both of these deals are something of a steal for anyone hunting for a cutting-edge, yet affordable, MacBook over this Labor Day weekend.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

Display: 13.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

The MacBook Air 13-inch got better than ever with the latest version that debuted this year, with the M3 CPU proving an excellent upgrade. It remains a supremely portable notebook with great battery life, and you can grab this 19% discount on any of the four colors that Apple produces this device in: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, or Starlight.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Display: 15.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

Apple's larger model of the MacBook Air M3 has seen a slightly heftier discount applied, as it's $250 off right now, bringing the laptop down to its lowest price ever. We love this MacBook Air 15-inch every bit as much as the 13-inch version, and it's ideal for those who want a bigger screen to work on (or watch media on, or play games, for that matter).

