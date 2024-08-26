Amazon's massive Labor Day sale is live, and I've found the 29 best deals from $19
Shop record-low prices from Apple, Dyson, Ninja, Keurig and more
While the 2024 Labor Day sales event is exactly one week away, Amazon is giving us an early treat by launching its official sale today. The retailer has hundreds of deals on tech gadgets, home items, and smart home devices, with prices starting at just $19.99.
• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale
As the deals editor for TechRadar, I've scoured Amazon's Labor Day sale and hand-picked the 29 best deals. I've selected the offers below based on price and popularity from brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja, TCL, and Amazon's lineup of smart home devices. Some highlights that shouldn't be missed include the top-rated Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for $89.99, Apple's powerful MacBook Air M3 on sale for $849, and this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.
Last but certainly not least, perhaps the best deals from Amazon's Labor Day are on the retailer's own brand of devices. You can score record-low prices on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV sticks, security cameras, tablets, and more.
Below are links to Amazon's most popular Labor Day sale categories, followed by more of today's best deals. This is Amazon's official Labor Day sale, which means prices shouldn't be discounted further as we approach Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2.
Amazon Labor Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: TVs, Echo, Fire TV Stick from $19.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89
- Appliances: $1,000 off refrigerators, ovens & laundry
- Beauty: electric toothbrushes, makeup & skincare
- Clothing: 60% off activewear, luggage & shoes
- Halloween: decor, clothing & costumes from $7.99
- Kitchen: Ninja, Keurig & Instant Pot from $49.99
- Laptops: devices from $78.99
- Mattresses: deals from $187
- Outdoors: 40% off patio, lawn and garden
- Toys: up to 50% off best-selling toys for all ages
- TVs: smart TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark and Dyson
Amazon Labor Day sale: the 29 best deals
Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during sales holidays like Labor Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite can stream your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls, but it can't control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.
Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's on sale for $24.99 for Labor Day. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon
The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for just $24.99—just $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
You can also grab a four-pack for $79.99 (was $99)
Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $24.99 right now. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's Labor Day deal brings the price down to $29.99, which is just $5 more than what we saw on Prime Day.
Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99, which is the same deal we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.
Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Labor Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99, which is $10 more than Prime Day.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99 during Amazon's Labor Day sale, which is $5 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon
This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is one of Amazon's best-selling appliances, and it's on sale for Labor Day for only $59.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.
Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon
Amazon has the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - $10 more than the record-low price and a fantastic value for a feature-packed activity tracker. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.
Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
Amazon's latest Kindle has a 15% discount at today's Labor Day sale, which brings the price down to $84.99 - only $10 more than the record-low. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery for up to six weeks.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a return to the record-low price of one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Today's Labor Day deal is a record-low price.
All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit: was $179 now $99 at Amazon
Tools are always a popular target for sales during Labor Day, and this Dewalt Drill Kit has over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The Dewalt Kit includes a 20V cordless drill, two batteries, and a charger. It's on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
The best-selling 32-inch Amazon Fire TV is on sale for a fantastic price of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S Max: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
You'll have difficulty finding a cheaper robot vacuum than this, and you'll be surprised by what it delivers. The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot needs deeper cleaning.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon's Labor Day sale has the AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day, and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and a case with Apple's Find My feature.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon
Apple's iPad 10.2, for a record-low price of $199, might be Amazon's best Labor Day deal. While it's an older model tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $349.99 - $20 more than the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Amazon
In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. For under $400, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Labor Day sale has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $399.99, a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The luxurious over-ear headphones deliver superb audio performance thanks to their excellent noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The AirPods Max also provide 20 hours of battery life and are available in Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.
Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $569.99 now $469.99 at Amazon
The Dyson V11 is a solid choice if you're interested in a powerful cordless vacuum. The V11 provides impressive suction and an LCD screen that displays power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time. Today's Labor Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $469.99.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon
The latest MacBook Air is now on sale for $849 - the lowest price we've ever seen and cheaper than the Prime Day offer. The brand-new model, released earlier this year, runs the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.
Shop more bargains in our Labor Day TV sales guide and Labor Day appliance sales roundup.
