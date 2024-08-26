Amazon's massive Labor Day sale is live, and I've found the 29 best deals from $19

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.