HP is hosting a huge Memorial Day sale - these are the 4 laptop deals I'd buy

Shopping for a new laptop during the holiday weekend? The HP Memorial Day sale is now live with huge discounts of up to 65% across a range of Chromebooks, Windows machines, and gaming laptops. As someone who keeps tabs on all the best laptop deals here at TechRadar each week, I've picked out a few standout deals that are worth buying in the current sale.

• Browse the full HP Memorial Day sale

The first is the best option for those after a reasonably powerful device for a wide range of computing jobs. It's this HP Pavilion 15t for $549.99 (was $999.99). The impressive $450 saving brings it down to a much more sensible price for an all-around machine with a speedy processor and lots of RAM.

If you want a cheaper option, then consider this HP Chromebook 14 for $219.99 (was $329.99) instead. It's best suited for light use or students who need a basic and budget-friendly device for schoolwork that offers a lengthy battery life and is easily portable. It's capable of admin jobs, word processing, sending emails and making video calls, but will struggle with anything beyond that.

You can find more of my top picks from the HP sale below and in our Memorial Day laptop sales guide. We've also got a larger Memorial Day sales hub with all of the best deals available right now that we'll be updating throughout the holiday weekend.

HP Memorial Day sale - 4 best laptop deals

HP Pavilion 15t: was $999.99 now $549.99 at HP

Display – 15.6 inches

Processor – Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM – 16GB

Storage – 256GB

OS – Windows 11 I'd pick this HP Pavilion 15t as the best option out of all the laptops on offer in the HP Memorial Day sale. The stand-out specs are the combination of an up-to-date 13th-generation Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which ensure excellent overall performance on even the most intensive applications. Aside from the relatively modest 256GB SSD, it's hard to complain about this Pavilion when it comes to value for money.

HP Chromebook 14: was $329.99 now $219.99 at HP

Display – 14 inches

Processor – Intel Celeron N4500

RAM – 4GB

Storage – 32GB

OS – ChromeOS If you're looking for a cheap laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use then this discounted HP Chromebook 14 is up to the task and very affordable. Don't expect a performance powerhouse at this price given all the basic components, but the undemanding ChromeOS ensures an easy and stable experience. Storage is tight at just 32GB but that's enough for key files and applications, while the rest can live on the cloud.

HP Envy x360: was $1,199.99 now $829.99 at HP

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from HP is definitely not cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. High-end components including an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD are great for all-around use. Meanwhile, the 15.6-inch display boasts OLED technology for a brighter, crisper, better-detailed image. It's great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

HP Laptop 15t: was $789.99 now $399.99 at HP

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 This HP Laptop 15t is an affordable entry-level option that comfortably handles your everyday computing needs and general admin work. The inclusion of 8GB of RAM is welcome as anything less than this for a Windows machine tends to risk slowdown and underwhelming performance, so it's worth paying extra to get it. Aside from that, this is simply a decent overall laptop at a great price.

Shop more of the best Memorial Day sales