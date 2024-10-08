Forget Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – Best Buy has just sliced an excellent HP Chromebook by $100

With Amazon Prime Day deals in full swing, there are discounts on just about everything you may want to get your hands on. Laptops are no exception - you can get the HP Chromebook x360 14b (normally $429.00) for $329.00 right now at Best Buy.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

That's an absolute steal for the full package this 2-in-1 laptop and tablet gives you. It was already a middleweight contender in the budget division given its build quality, considerable battery life, and stylus support, but now it's vying for seriously hard to deny value.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Chromebook Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best HP Chromebook x360 14b deal

HP Chromebook x360 14b: was $429.00 now $329.00 at Best Buy

Head over to Best Buy to save $100 on an HP Chromebook x360 14b during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Down to $329, this reliable and efficient productivity machine is there when you need it most. Its 2-in-1 functionality means you can use it in laptop mode to write papers, take notes, and browse the web, then flip it into tablet mode for illustrations and presentations.

Two things that annoy me to no end when it comes to working on laptops: slow performance and a meek battery life. Luckily, the Chromebook x360 14b starts up in just 10 seconds and keeps going for around 10 hours of work. That's not bad at all - you get a snappy boot time, a full day of work without charging, and integrated access to all your favorite G suite apps as well.

That makes getting settled and stuck into work a breeze, and there's nothing quite like starting the day off right.

If you're interested in the more spec-heavy details, you'll find an Intel N100 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. You'll also get a built-in HD webcam and speaker setup for video calls and family check-ins.

The screen is a perfect 14 inches, and at a 1366 x 768 resolution, it's ideal for web tasks like managing your email, creating presentations, and working on Google's array of apps.

Throw in the 2-in-1 laptop and tablet functionality and that's definitely a respectable little build for under $350.

This is an outstanding deal on a productivity Chromebook, and one that won't last for long. If you've been meaning to get rid of your old, sluggish laptop for a while, now's the perfect time to upgrade to one of the best Chromebooks the budget side has to offer.

If you want to see more huge discounts, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals from brands like Acer, Lenovo, and more.

Want the latest US deals as they go live? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US